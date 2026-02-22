NNPC lauds Dangote’s vision as partnership unlocks Nigeria’s Energy potential

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari has commended the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for his vision and perseverance in delivering the 650,000 barrels per day refinery, a project that positions Nigeria as a major downstream hub in Africa.

Ojulari gave the commendation when he led a delegation of the company’s management to the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, for high-level discussions that culminated in a renewed commitment to strategic collaboration between the two companies.

According to a press statement issued by Andy Odeh, Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd Abuja, the visit, which included a facility tour, focused on strengthening operational and commercial relationships between NNPC Limited and the Dangote Refinery, with both organisations reaffirming their shared vision for Nigeria’s energy future.

Speaking on the breadth of the partnership, Engr. Ojulari described the strategic alliance as one that will “unlock synergies across assets, infrastructure, capital, and markets.

It will also provide visibility of all NNPC-Dangote business relations.”

He further revealed the expansive potential of the collaboration, noting that there is huge opportunity for both companies to expand upstream, and move into trading, shipping, gas supplies, among other fronts.

Engr. Ojulari expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership in the oil and gas sector. He noted that the President’s policy clarity, investor-friendly reforms, and commitment to sectoral transformation have signalled seriousness to both domestic and international investors, creating an enabling environment for partnerships of this scale to flourish.

According to the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, “Nigerians will be the beneficiaries of the synergy between Dangote Group and NNPC Ltd, because our collaboration will achieve economies of scale and unlock value across markets.”

Both parties ended the visit by reaffirming their commitment to boosting cooperation in energy security, industrial growth, and delivering value to Nigerians.

NNPC Ltd, which holds 7.25% of Dangote Refinery, sees the stake as a strategic investment aligning with its downstream growth goals and domestic refining plans.

