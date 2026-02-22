Nigeria’s development can’t be complete without sports -Tinubu

…The Game symbolises possibilities Says Okpebholo

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that Nigeria’s development can’t be complete without sports which is a platform for discovering talents and a symbol to promote peace and unity.

The president made the disclosure while delivering his welcome address at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, venue for the second edition of the Niger Delta games.

President Tinubu represented by the Minister of State for Industry John Owa Eno said there is no sustainable development without peace, unity and sports provides that platform to attain it.

He noted that the Niger Delta games provide opportunities to celebrate our cultural diversity and a medium to celebrate our youths.

He added that the region will provide an opportunity for discovering young talents that will represent Nigeria in international sporting activities.

“Niger Delta Region is a region of extraordinary cultural diversity united through sports as it remains one of the strongest and most powerful instruments of peace and unity. Tribe, religion social status, cultural diversity does not matter, but discipline and team work through sporting activities is all that matters in building a strong nation.

” Niger Delta youths are strong, energetic, and ready to compete as the game is all about discovering young talents as amateur and grooming them to become national champions, paving the way to compete internationally bringing Laurel to the nation”.

Declaring the game open, the governor of Edo State Senator Monday Okpebholo said these

games represent more than competition; they symbolise possibilities, noting that the games are a powerful statement that the Niger Delta is not only defined by its resources, but also by its resilience, talent, and boundless human potential.

The governor said through sports discipline is taught, character built, culture, languages and boundaries disappear as the tournament brings team work.

“Through sports, discipline is taught. Through sports, character is built. Through sports, people across language, culture, and boundaries disappear. In this tournament, there is no division, only teamwork, excellence, and the pursuit of greatness. This is the spirit we must carry beyond this arena into our various communities.

“To our athletes: you are the pride of the Niger Delta. You carry the dreams of millions of young people who look to you for inspiration.

I urge you to compete with passion and integrity. Let your performance reflect the strength, courage, and determination of our people.

“To the organisers, the NDDC, we commend your vision for using sports as a vehicle for youth empowerment, regional integration, and sustainable peace.

When we invest in our youth, we secure their future”.

Gov Okpebholo disclosed that when approached by the NDDC to host the 2nd edition of the game, he embraced the offer and promised that this edition will be the best outing and will remain the best experience for the youths of the Niger Delta.

“The idea of this sports fiesta is to galvanize the energies of our youth population and re-channel it to positive endeavours.

This tournament is in line with our SHINE AGENDA whose cardinal objective is sustainable youth development.

It is our administration’s policy to deliberately balance our developmental drive with meaningful engagement of our youth population.

We believe that no meaningful development can be achieved if the youths, who constitute the majority of the population, are ignored.

“Edo State is proud to provide a safe, hospitable, and conducive environment for these Games.

May these games forge new friendships, inspire new dreams, and showcase to the nation and the world the true spirit of the Niger Delta.”

The Minister for Regional Development Hon Abubakar Momoh said the gathering is a celebration of youths, talents, discipline and regional integration as Sports remains the strongest platform to foster unity.

He noted that the game is all about building confidence, discipline, positive life style and also to discourage our youths from social vices.

“This is a deliberate investment in the life of youths of the Niger Delta. The region has produced champions for the nation in several international competitions”.

The Director General, National Institute of Sports (NIS) and former Deputy Governor of Edo State Comrade Philip Shaibu congratulate Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) organizers of the game, noting that the games have created a means of engaging the youths and diversifying the Nation’s economy.

He stressed that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration is transforming all sectors under sports and needs the game to continue to make the nation a hub in Africa.

“With sports, Nigerian youths will be engaged and insecurity will be checked and put under control.

In NIS, we are revitalizing the system and in the next one year, we plan to mop up all the coaches on our streets and make them useful by contributing to the development of sports in Nigeria”.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NDDC Chief Samuel Ogbuku said the game which is in the second edition is creating a platform for amateur athletes to become professional and represent the nation in international sporting games.

He said 3,700 athletes and officials are competing for Laurel in 16 different sporting activities in this second edition hosted in Benin City Edo State.

“I called on the governors from the nine States of the Niger Delta Region to support the NDDC in sponsoring the game which will produce future champions for Nigeria”.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the main organizing committee Alabo Boma Iyare commended the late Samuel Ogbemudia former Governor of the Midwest State, for establishing the framework for the supremacy of the Niger Delta Region in Nigerian sports.

He noted that the region continues to produce over 60 percent of Nigerian athletes who continue to represent the nation in various international competitions.

“Through the well-structured Athletes’ scouting and mentorship programme of the games, over 600 young talents were discovered in various sports. Many proceeded from the games to win medals at the National Sports Festival, the African under 18 and Under 20 Athletics championships and various other international sports competitions that took place afterwards”.

