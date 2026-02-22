Leo Stan Ekeh @ 70: Visionary & philanthropic leader transforming Africa’s digital ecosystem

UGO AMADI

By virtue of his rare accomplishments, Chief Dr. Leonard Stanley Nnamdi Ekeh, fondly known as Leo Stan Ekeh, a serial digital entrepreneur, industrialist, seasoned leader, proficient administrator, ICT expert, digital disruptor, humanitarian, and Chairman of Zinox group, is no doubt one of the few businessmen in Nigeria who have written their names in a precious stone.

Scarcely in this part of the globe would you easily find a man like him who has shown that life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives. His name rings bells in the nation’s tech sector, having put in many years in the practice. Indeed, when he talks, many fall over themselves to listen to him because of his wealth of experience.

A Life of Vision and Innovation

Explicitly, he has spent seven decades redefining what it means to be a visionary leader in Africa’s technology space.

Seventy years young, with a legacy that continues to inspire and motivate. The filament of industry awards that litter his ornate space is evidence of his success story in the technology sector. So far, it can be said that Providence has been fair to him, especially when you consider his intimidating résumé, influences, and resources.

His list of honors and awards is so long that it will take a dedicated section to cover them. Most notable of the honors and awards that Leo has garnered for himself, however, include the Icon of Hope award, presented to him by the former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Nigeria’s Independence day on October 1, 2002, Pioneer ICT Personality of the year by Nigeria Computer Society and over six Honorary Doctor of Science Degrees. He is also Microsoft’s Global Advisor and a Fellow of the Nigerian Computer Society. He has always been at the forefront of the digital emancipation of Africans and encouraged tech giants like Microsoft, Apple, HP, Lenovo, etc., to establish their presence in Nigeria.

Honestly speaking, birthdays, by definition, are significant milestones in individuals’ lives and cause for celebration by family, friends, and, of course, the celebrants themselves. Certain birthdays–such as the 16th, 21st, and the turn of decades–carry special cultural and practical significance.

Seventieth birthdays take a rightful place in this category of particularly noteworthy birthday celebrations; thus we use today to eulogise Leo Stan, a man who symbolizes novelty, resilience, inventiveness, enterprise and service.

He is indeed clocking seven decades on planet earth, with an attitude of a titan that bestrides the landscape with composure.

Surprisingly, seventy years old is not “over the hill.” With Leo Stan, just like some leaders who exuded greatness at the same age. For example, at 70, Benjamin Franklin was helping to draft the U.S. Constitution. Winston Churchill was 70 years old in 1945 when he led the United Kingdom to victory in World War II. Golda Meir became prime minister of Israel at age 70. Helen Hayes won her second Oscar when she was 70.

At 70, Leo stan is committing to raise 1000 Tech WizKids with his offering of university scholarships to 1,000 indigent Nigerian students to study Computer Science. This N10 billion initiative is a demonstration to Ekeh’s vow to transforming Africa’s IT landscape.

His Humble Beginning

Born on February 22, 1956, in Ubomiri Mbaitoli, Imo State to a middle-class royal family with four brothers and two sisters, his mother was a dietician, and his father was a nurse. Interestingly, he is the first son of the traditional ruler of his town, HRH Eze George Ekeh. He is happily married to Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, the CEO of Technology Distributions Ltd – the largest ICT Distribution Company in Sub-Saharan Africa with branches in other African Countries

He attended Holy Ghost College, Owerri for his secondary education. When young, he wanted to own the biggest transport company in Nigeria.

He later went to India for his university education, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Punjab University. Ekeh believes that studying in India was “a great turning point in my life because I found the economy of India a realistic economy”. After his university education in India, Ekeh opted to study at the Cork City University, Ireland, and later transferred to Nottingham University, UK, earning a degree in Risk Management.

Today he is a Nigerian businessman and the Chairperson of Zinox Technologies Limited. In addition to Zinox, he has been involved with companies Task Systems, Technology Distributions Limited, ICT Brokers, TD Plus, ICT Connect and Buyright AFRICA Dotcom.

Mr. Ekeh through his company, Task Systems Limited, was one of the few who pioneered Desktop Publishing and Computer Graphics in Nigeria. He computerized 95% of the Print Media, Publishing Houses and Advertising Agencies in Nigeria. Task Systems Limited, his first company, has consistently won outstanding industry award as Best Partner Award for Compaq, HP, Microsoft, American Power Solution, APC, etc. For 20 years, Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh also pioneered IT Solutions in West Africa through his company, ITEC Solutions Limited, through which he has delivered the largest IT Solutions ever, from an indigenous firm to the Nigerian Corporate Market.

Mr. Ekeh also pioneered IT Distribution in West Africa through Technology Distributions Limited – TD, which has emerged the Number 1 ICT distribution company in West Africa. TD has consistently won for ten years, the highest industry awards and recognitions for market penetration, revenue, and preferred partner status to become the most decorated ICT distributor in West Africa.

Leo Stan Ekeh scored another first in 2001 when he set up Zinox Technologies Limited to manufacture Zinox Computers, Nigeria’s First Internationally Certified Branded Computers. Leo Stan’s Zinox Computer has some innovative features, which includes – the Naira sign, and a power supply designed to contain the erratic nature of electric power in Nigeria. He ensured that at the launch, Zinox Computers already had the WHQL certification – the first in sub-Saharan Africa, consolidated 5 years later with the attainment of the NIS ISO 2000: 9001 QMS Certification. In October 2013, the company announced the production of its computer tablet line named Zipad.

Ekeh rose from modest beginnings to become the Founder and Chairman of Zinox Group, one of Africa’s leading technology conglomerates, and Chairman of Konga.com, a major e-commerce platform. His journey is a testament to resilience, foresight, and an unyielding belief in Africa’s potential to compete globally in the digital economy.

His conglomerate has interests in hardware manufacturing, e-commerce, IT distribution, cloud computing, and digital logistics. His vision has created thousands of jobs and empowered numerous SMEs across West Africa.

Driving Nigeria’s ICT Revolution

At 70, Ekeh is celebrated as a driving force behind Nigeria’s ICT revolution. His leadership has consistently pushed boundaries—introducing innovations that helped computerize Nigeria and laying the foundation for a robust digital ecosystem. He has been described as an “institution” where aspiring leaders and entrepreneurs draw inspiration and strategies for success

Philanthropy Over Luxury

Marking his milestone birthday in February 2026, Ekeh chose impact over extravagance. Instead of a lavish celebration, he announced a ₦10 billion investment in scholarships for 1,000 indigent Nigerian wiz-kids. Through the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation, this initiative ensures that financial barriers do not prevent brilliant students from low-income families from accessing world-class education. His decision reflects a lifelong commitment to human development and empowerment.

Legacy of Empowerment

Ekeh’s philanthropic efforts extend beyond the scholarship program. Through his Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation, he launched entrepreneurship centers at various universities, upskilling young Nigerians and turning them into wealth creators. He has also donated tech centers to over 25 institutions nationwide. Excitedly, thousands of students have benefitted from his scholarship programs and mentorship initiatives.

Also, by building platforms like Zinox and Konga, he has created opportunities for countless young Africans in tech and commerce. His advocacy for digital literacy and IT adoption has influenced government policies and corporate practices across Nigeria.

Presidential acknowledgement

In a glowing tribute President Bola Ahmed Tinubu affirmed that Leo Stan is an accomplished entrepreneur on his Platinum Jubilee, describing him as one of Nigeria’s pioneering innovators in the information technology sector.

He recalled the launch in 2001 of Zinox Technologies Limited to manufacture computers and accessories; a groundbreaking moment for indigenous technology production. President Tinubu acknowledges Mr Ekeh’s contributions to the growth of the nation’s manufacturing and information technology ecosystem and commends him for being a pace-setter and dynamic industrialist.

The President also commends the entrepreneur for his commitment to promoting the Nigerian brand and creating opportunities for young Nigerians.

Looking Ahead

As Leo Stan Ekeh steps into his seventh floor, his vision remains clear: Africa must not only consume technology but also produce it. His investments in education, innovation, and infrastructure are paving the way for a new generation of African tech leaders who will compete on the global stage.

Leo Stan Ekeh at 70 is more than a celebration of age—it is a celebration of impact, vision, and philanthropy. His story is proof that one individual’s commitment can ignite an entire continent’s digital transformation.

His legacy serves as inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts. His story is a testament to the power of innovation, hard work, and giving back to society.

On this special day, we join all his teeming fans, associates, friends and family to celebrate a remarkable leader, visionary, entrepreneur and tech legend, a rare gift of God to Nigeria, and indeed, Africa, Leo Stan Ekeh a blissful 70th birthday!

Your tireless efforts have propelled the Zinox group to new heights, inspiring countless individuals in the tech sector. May your birthday be filled with joy, love, and reflection on the incredible impact you’ve made. This is wishing you continued success, good health, and happiness.

Ugo Amadi is the Editor of Champion Newspapers