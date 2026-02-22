LASTMA rescues 1,075 injured crash victims, nabs 760 one-way offenders in 2025

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) over the weekend announced remarkable progress in its sustained crusade to fortify road safety standards and decisively curb traffic crashes across the State, disclosing that no fewer than 1,075 injured accident victims were rescued by its officers during coordinated emergency interventions undertaken throughout the 2025 operational year.

This was contained in a statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.

The Authority revealed that these rescue operations were executed across critical traffic corridors through rapid incident response frameworks, robust inter-agency synergy and the strategic deployment of personnel to high-risk flashpoints, thereby ensuring that victims of road mishaps received prompt and lifesaving assistance.

Operational statistics further indicate that LASTMA’s intensified enforcement drive culminated in the impoundment of 5,581 private vehicles for diverse traffic infractions, while 10,825 commercial vehicles were similarly apprehended for violations ranging from reckless driving and overloading to obstruction, mechanical deficiencies and flagrant disregard for extant traffic regulations.

In addition, the Authority confirmed the apprehension of 760 vehicles for one-way violations, an infraction consistently identified as a major precipitating factor in catastrophic collisions and avoidable fatalities on Lagos roadways.

The General Manager of LASTMA observed that these figures reflect a deliberate transition toward proactive traffic governance anchored on the deployment of modern technology, intelligence-driven enforcement and sustained public enlightenment designed to recalibrate motorists’ behaviour and entrench a culture of civic responsibility on the roads.

He emphasised that LASTMA personnel remain at the vanguard of emergency response operations, frequently exposing themselves to operational hazards in order to rescue injured victims, secure crash scenes, restore traffic fluidity and coordinate seamlessly with medical and rescue agencies to avert secondary incidents.

The Authority explained that a significant proportion of the rescued victims were involved in crashes precipitated by excessive speed, mechanical failure, fatigue, impaired driving and hazardous manoeuvres such as driving against traffic behaviours that continue to erode collective road safety gains.

LASTMA further stated that the impoundment of offending vehicles constitutes a central component of a broader deterrence architecture designed to compel compliance, withdraw unsafe vehicles from circulation and reinforce the inviolability of traffic laws as indispensable safeguards for lives and property.

Particular concern was expressed over the persistence of one-way violations, which the Authority described as an egregious practice capable of triggering head-on collisions with devastating consequences. The apprehension of 860 offenders, it noted, underscores the Agency’s uncompromising stance against actions that imperil other road users.

The Authority reiterated that enforcement alone cannot deliver enduring safety outcomes without the active cooperation of motorists, transport unions, fleet operators and the wider public. Consequently, LASTMA continues to amplify advocacy initiatives, stakeholder engagement platforms and targeted sensitisation campaigns aimed at promoting voluntary compliance.

Comprehensive operational reviews conducted throughout the year indicate that rapid rescue interventions by LASTMA played a pivotal role in mitigating injury severity, preventing fatalities and facilitating the swift restoration of traffic normalcy following crash incidents.

The General Manager stressed that the Authority’s strategic framework prioritises prevention, early identification of risk indicators and immediate incident response a triad he described as indispensable to managing mobility within the dynamic ecosystem of a rapidly expanding megacity.

He added that LASTMA’s evolving operational philosophy integrates technology-driven monitoring, intelligence-led deployment, continuous officer training/ retraining, and strengthened collaboration with emergency responders to enhance institutional effectiveness.

While acknowledging the progress recorded, the Authority maintained that road safety remains a collective obligation, urging motorists to adhere to speed limits, maintain vehicle roadworthiness, desist from one-way driving and respect lawful directives issued by traffic officers.

LASTMA reaffirmed its resolve to sustain enforcement momentum, deepen public enlightenment efforts and deploy forward-looking strategies capable of addressing emerging transportation challenges across the State.

The Authority therefore assured residents that its unwavering commitment to lifesaving interventions, disciplined enforcement, and behavioural reorientation will continue to deliver measurable reductions in traffic crashes while enhancing safety outcomes for all road users.