February 22, 2026
Trending now

Osun 2026: Ignore campaign of calumny targeted against us, APC confident of…

I killed my master for telling his sister to lock me out…

The ‘Age of Electricity’ arrives: global power demand set to soar to…

President Tinubu Salutes Leo Stan Ekeh at 70, Says He’s a ‘Pioneering…

IMT, Enugu remains best in technology, management studies – Mbah

Still on the 2026 Osun governorship election

H.E. Amb. Dr. Ben U.W Amadi assumes Office as Prime Minister of…

Tinubu urges winners of FCT, Kano, Rivers polls to serve with dedication

FCT poll: INEC declares PDP’s Kasim winner of Gwagwalada chairmanship election

INEC declares APC’s Ishaku winner of Bwari chairmanship election

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

INEC declares APC’s Ishaku winner of Bwari chairmanship election

by Peter Anayo012

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Joshua Ishaku of the All Progressive Congress (APC), winner of Bwari Area Council Chairmanship election.

Prof. Mohammed Nurudeen, the Returning Officer for Bwari chairmanship election, who announced the results on Sunday in Bwari, disclosed that Ishaku polled a total of 18,466 votes and therefore declared him the winner.

”I am the returning officer for the 2026 FCT Area Council, Bwari chairmanship held on Feb. 21, 2026.

”That Joshua Ishaku,, having certified the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he said.

Nurudeen also said that the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored a total of 4254 votes, while that of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) scored 3515 to come second and third places respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairmanship election was conducted in 10 wards of the council, namely; Igu, Shere, Dutse, Ushafa, Byazhin, Kuduru, Kubwa, Usuma, Bwari central and Kawu.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Troops eliminate notorious bandit leaders in Zamfara, restore order in Kaura Namoda

Peter Anayo

Nigeria clinches two positions in CoSPAL leadership as President Tinubu’s CoS, SAA get elected

Editor

Independence Anniversary: Nigeria needs common ground btw govt, citizens to achieve greatness- Sanwo-Olu

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO