IMT, Enugu remains best in technology, management studies – Mbah

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State says the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, has remained the best institution in technology and management studies since 1965.

Mbah disclosed this in an address at the 43rd to 50th Consolidated Convocation of the IMT, Enugu, held on Saturday.

A total of 27,848 graduates of Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) Programmes within the stretch of eight years participated in the combined convocation.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Ifeanyi Ossai, noted that the institute had produced many prominent professionals in various fields of studies.

According to him, all the products of this institution I have personally worked with are the best in their chosen field and with excellent human character.

The governor urged the graduating students to ensure that they remained good ambassadors of the institution and do well to give back to the institution as a mark of appreciation.

He reiterated the state government’s determination to continue to invest heavily on education to transform the state to knowledge-based economy and achieve rapid economic growth.

He said that the government had been delibrate in constantly budgeting over 30 per cent yearly to education and its growth in all ramifications.

He commended the institute and its management for the innovations and initiatives to rebrand and reposition the institute, adding that the government would continue to support the advancement of learning and infrastructure in IMT.

Earlier, the Rector of IMT, Enugu, Prof. Gozie Ogbodo, said that his led management within one year started a drive to rebrand the institution with “The New IMT Initiative”.

Ogbodo said, “This initiative is anchored on digital transformation and smart-campus development as well as entrepreneurship, innovation, and start-up incubation.

It also includes strengthening institutional culture, discipline, and academic integrity; student-centred learning and staff capacity development and sustainable infrastructure and environmental responsibility.

He said that the institution had repositioned its internally generated revenue through production of IMT bread, tissue and bottled water as well as commercialised the use of the institute’s two water tanker and tractor.

Ogbodo said that his management team had prioritised institutional stability, transparency and inclusive governance; while strengthening internal administrative processes and enhanced accountability mechanisms.

To the graduating students, the rector said that the graduation marked a new beginning in their lives, adding: “Your certificates are not just credentials; they are responsibilities to society.

“The world you are entering demands integrity, creativity, resilience and lifelong learning,” he added.