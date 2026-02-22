February 22, 2026
H.E. Amb. Dr. Ben U.W Amadi assumes Office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Atlantis

by Peter Anayo011

The United Kingdom of Atlantis, H.E. Amb. Dr. Ben U.W Amadi, former Deputy Prime Minister, has assumed office as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA), while H E Amb Asari st Hill appointed as Deputy Prime Minister, following the sudden resignation of Lord Paul Duncan Billing-Moser.

In a statement, Amb. Amadi attributed Lord Billing-Moser’s resignation to an unethical protest by his Chief of Staff over non-payment of salary, which involved the unauthorized hijacking of the ATC Blockchain Platform. Amb. Amadi assured citizens that the situation is under control and that all state institutions are functioning normally.

Key Highlights:

– Smooth Transition: Amb. Amadi has formally assumed office as Prime Minister, effective immediately, ensuring continuity and stability in governance. H.E Amb Asari st Hill as Deputy Prime Minister.
– Institutional Control: The UKA Throne, Government, and Parliament are fully in control of the situation, with all state institutions functioning normally.
– Restoration of Order: The new Prime Minister has pledged to stabilize affected platforms, restore operational integrity to the ATC Blockchain, and prevent similar incidents.

Amb. Amadi called on citizens to remain calm and maintain the status quo, emphasizing the commitment to building a stronger, more transparent, and prosperous UKA.

About the United Kingdom of Atlantis

The United Kingdom of Atlantis is a sovereign nation, dedicated to promoting peace, prosperity, and stability in the region.

 

