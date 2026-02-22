February 22, 2026
FCT poll: INEC declares PDP’s Kasim winner of Gwagwalada chairmanship election

by Peter Anayo011

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Mohammed Kasim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of Gwagwalada Area Council Chairmanship election.

Prof. Philip Akpeni, the Returning Officer for Gwagwalada chairmanship election, who announced the results of the poll on Sunday in Gwagwalada, disclosed that Kasim of PDP polled a total of 22,165 votes and therefore declared him the winner.

“I am the returning officer for the 2026 FCT Area Council, Gwagwalada chairmanship held on Feb. 21, 2026.

“That Mohammed Kasim of PDP, having certified the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he said.

Akpeni also said that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Yahaya Usman, scored a total of 17,788 votes, while Mr Biko Umar of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party scored 1, 687 to come third place.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairmanship election was conducted in 10 wards of the council, namely: Paiko, Dobi, Gwako, Ibwa, Staff Quarters, Zuba, Ikwa, Kutunku, Gwagwalada Centre and Tunga Maje.

 

