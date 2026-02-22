Executive Order: NUPENG expresses anxiety over content, implications

…Calls for a stakeholders’ meeting to provide clarifications

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

National Union of Natural and Gas Workers, NUPENG, has expressed deep concern over the content, intent, and implications of the newly signed Executive Order, EO, by President Bola Tinubu, for direct remittance of oil and gas revenues to the federation account.

In a statement signed by NUPENG’s President, Comrade William Akporeha and made available to news men weekend Lagos, the Union noted that the absence of detailed public engagement, has naturally generated tension within the sector and heightened restiveness among workers, who are anxious to know how the new directive may affect their employment, welfare and job security, especially as it affects NNPCL and other Major operations in the oil and gas sector.

Emphasizing that the industry remained the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, contributing significantly to national revenue, foreign exchange earnings, and employment, Akporeha noted that any policy shift, particularly one introduced through an Executive Order, has far-reaching consequences for regulatory frameworks, Investment decisions, operational standards, and labour relations within the sector.

“There is an urgent need for clarity on the scope and objectives of the Executive Order -What precise reforms or adjustments does it introduce?

“Its implications for the Petroleum Industry Act -Does the Order amend, interpret, or expand existing provisions under PIA?

“Impact on workers and existing labour agreements-Will it affect job security, conditions of service, Collective Bargaining agreements or ongoing restructuring processes within the industry?

“Effects on indigenous participation and local content development -How will it affect Nigerian companies and employment opportunities for citizens?..the statement queried.

NUPENG warned that without proper consultation and explanation, misinterpretations of the Executive Order may spread across the industry, potentially destabilizing operations and undermining industrial harmony that stakeholders have worked hard to sustain.

“Though our Union remains committed to constructive engagement, national development and stability of the oil and gas sector, however, we are duty-bound and constitutionally bound to protect the rights and welfare and job security of our members whose livelihoods depend on a clear, fair and predictable policy framework “, Akporeha further stated.

The new Executive Order, which has been officially gazetted, specifically directs that NNPCL will no longer collect and manage the 30 percent Frontier Exploration Fund.

Furthermore, the 30 percent profit from production sharing, profit sharing, and risk service contracts currently earmarked for the Frontier Exploration Fund is henceforth transferred to the federation account.