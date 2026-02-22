Democracy Under Siege: Tinubu’s Chokehold Is Suffocating the Republic

February 22, 2026
by Editor03
Former Vice President of Nigeria and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has raised grave alarm over the disgracefully low voter turnout recorded in Saturday’s FCT Area Council elections.
Reacting to the exercise, the former Vice President described the turnout,  which averaged below 20 per cent, with the Abuja Municipal Area Council recording a shocking 7.8 per cent as a damning verdict on the health of Nigeria’s democracy under the current administration.
According to Atiku, such abysmal civic participation in the nation’s capital- the symbolic heartbeat of the federation  is not accidental.
It is the predictable outcome of a political environment poisoned by intolerance, intimidation, and the systematic weakening of opposition voices.
The Waziri Adamawa noted that the Bola Tinubu-led APC government has pursued a deliberate policy of shrinking democratic space, harassing dissenters, coercing defectors, and fostering a climate where alternative political viewpoints are treated as threats rather than contributions to national development.
“When citizens lose faith that their votes matter, democracy begins to die,” Atiku stated. “What we are witnessing is not mere voter apathy. It is a direct consequence of an administration that governs with a chokehold on pluralism. Democracy in Nigeria is being suffocated  slowly, steadily, and dangerously.”
He warned that the steady erosion of participatory governance, if left unchecked, could inflict irreversible damage on the democratic fabric painstakingly built over decades.
“A democracy without vibrant opposition, without free political competition, and without public confidence is democracy in name only. If this chokehold is not released, history will record this era as the period when our hard-won freedoms were traded for fear and conformity.”
The former Vice President called on opposition parties and democratic forces across the country to urgently close ranks and forge a united front.
“This is no longer about party lines; it is about preserving the Republic. The time to stand together to rescue and rebuild Nigeria is now.”

