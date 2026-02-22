By-elections: APC’s victory in FCT, Rivers, Kano, Enugu clear endorsement of Tinubu’s reforms -Yilwatda

.As party wins 5 FCT Area Councils

.PDP triumphs in Gwagwalada, assembles legal team to challenge results

.President urges winners to serve with dedication

.Our victory, a referendum on Tinubu Presidency, says Lagos APC

.Abiodun hails party’s supporters

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja, MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta, COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated winners of Saturday’s elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano and Rivers states, urging them to serve with dedication.

The president’s message is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday in Abuja.

The electoral body conducted area council elections in the FCT and by-elections in Ahoada East II and Khana II constituencies in Rivers State, as well as Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday declared the winners of six Area Council Chairmen in the FCT.

The results showed All Progressives Congress, APC won five out of the six Area Councils.

In Gwagwalada – Hon. Kasim Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in the area.

In the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chairmanship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Christopher Maikalangu, was declared winner after polling 40,295 votes to defeat the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate who came second with 12,109 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDD) polled 3,398 votes to finish third.

The Gwagwalada chairmanship election, the PDP Candidate, Mohammed Kasim polled 22,165 votes to defeat APC’s Yahaya Shehu, who polled 17,788 votes, while Biko Umar of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 1,687 to come third place.

In Kwali Area Council chairmanship election, the APC candidate, Daniel Nuhu polled 17,032 votes to defeat Haruna Pai of the PDP who polled 8,575 votes to come second in the election.

In Bwari Area Council Chairmanship election, the APC candidate, Joshua Ishaku polled 18,466 votes to defeat the candidate of the ADC who scored a total of 4,254 votes, while that of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) scored 3,515 votes to finish third.

The APC’s candidate in Kuje, Dsnjuma Shekwolo won with 17,269 as against the PDP votes of 15, 824 while APGA came third with 4,305.

Prof. Nkiruka Celestina Odoh of the University of Abuja, who is the Returning Officer for Kuje, announced the results by 3. 30pm on Sunday.

In his congratulatory message, Tinubu urged the winners to serve with humility, patriotism and dedication.

He advised them to regard the mandate given by the electorate as a sacred trust.

The president commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for what he described as remarkable achievements in the territory.

He said the achievements had yielded political dividends for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu congratulated the APC national leadership, as well as the party’s Kano and Rivers chapters, on the victories recorded at the polls.

He lauded INEC, security agencies and voters for the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.

The president also commended the courage and discipline displayed by all contestants, saying, “democracy is enriched by active participation and healthy competition.”

Tinubu said the successful conduct of the elections further strengthened democratic culture and institutions.

He urged INEC to continue improving its processes to deliver even more credible and exemplary elections.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated its successful candidates in the February 21, 2026.

The party said there are reasons for the celebration of the Area Council Elections in Abuja, despite “unprecedented intimidation, high-powered money politics, and brazen executive brigandage.”

In a statement, issued on Sunday by the Turaki-led PDP, the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien, specifically congratulated Gwagwalada Area Council Chairman-elect, Mohammed Kasim, and elected councillors who were declared winners by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party has promptly established a special Legal Team, led by the National Legal Adviser Shafi Bara’u, Esq, to handle post-election litigations and support candidates with genuine complaints.

PDP expressed concern over voter apathy, attributing it to the “anti-people Electoral Act 2026”, and warned that the outcome may foreshadow the 2027 general elections unless changes are made.

The party urged aggrieved candidates to contact the National Legal Adviser promptly, emphasizing that “delay is fatal in election petition cases.”

The PDP’s statement highlighted alleged electoral malpractices, including claims that armed security personnel carted away result sheets and intimidated voters for the ruling party.

Results declared so far shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) leads after winning Abaji, Kwali, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Bwari area councils.

The PDP won Gwagwalada but the results of the election in Kuje Area Council, which was previously controlled by the PDP was eventually won by APC.

In Rivers State, APC candidate, Henrietta Bulabari, has won the Khana 2 State House of Assembly Constituency bye-election, polling 7,647 votes.

The Returning Officer, Angela Briggs, declared Ms Bulabari the winner, saying, she “satisfied the requirements of the law.’’

According to the results announced, the votes received by parties are: AA (46), APC (7,647), NNPP (37), YPP (23), and ZLP (47).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of 71,914 registered voters, only 7,834 accredited voters cast their ballots.

The total valid votes cast were 7,800, while rejected votes were 34.

Ms Bulabari said she was extremely happy with the outcome of the result, adding that the election was free, fair, smooth, peaceful, and successful.

She promised to make the people of her constituency happy by carrying out impactful constituency projects for them.

Also, in Kano State, APC wins Kano Assembly bye-elections as New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP opted out.

APC won the bye-elections into the Ungogo and Kano Municipal State Assembly constituencies in Kano

The bye-elections were held on Saturday to fill vacancies created by the death of two lawmakers last December: Aminu Sa’adu (Ungogo) and Sarki Aliyu (Kano Municipal). Both men were members of the NNPP, which was the ruling party in the state until Governor Abba Yusuf defected to the APC last month.

The sons of the deceased lawmakers – Aminu Sa’adu Jr. and Nabil Daneji – contested to succeed their fathers on the platform of the ruling party.

Both men had been nominated on the NNPP platform until the governor switched to the APC, and they joined him in the new party.

Mr Daneji scored 7,484 votes to win the Kano Municipal Constituency seat and will represent the constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly.

The Returning Officer, Ibrahim Siraj, announced the result and declared Mr Daneji duly elected.

Also, in Ungogo Constituency, the APC candidate, Mr Sa’ad, secured 8,975 votes to clinch the seat.

The Returning Officer for the constituency, Ali Abdullahi, declared Mr Sa’ad the winner and returned him elected.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kano State, Abdu Zango, attributed the low voter turnout recorded during the polls to the timing of the elections and limited participation by political parties.

Speaking to journalists while monitoring the exercise, Mr Zango described the elections as generally peaceful, though marked by low participation in several polling units.

“First of all, I think the timing, maybe Ramadan. Second, I think the general feeling is that this is a very small election involving only two candidates and very few parties. Nine contestants, I think,” Mr Zango said.

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has applauded the performance of the APC in the Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, saying that the party’s strong showing represents wide acceptance of the party by Nigerians.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Sunday, Abiodun described APC’s strong performance as an endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Abiodun, who congratulated President Bola Tinubu; the chairman of APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda and the APC candidates in the elections for the great outing, said the party’s superlative performance at the polls is a precursor to its impending victory in the 2027 general election.

He said: “No doubt, the outcome of the area council polls at the FCT has shown clearly that Nigerians are fully aligned with President Bola Tinubu and the APC, and will again demonstrate this during the 2027 general election.

“The vast majority of Nigerians know that with APC at the helm of affairs, Nigeria’s future is in safe hands.

“I congratulate President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of our great party, the APC, on this remarkable outing, which is a pointer to our victory in 2027.”

In his message, APC’s National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, has congratulated party supporters and candidates following the outcome of the February 21 elections conducted in the Federal Capital Territory, Kano, and Rivers states.

Yilwatda, in a post on X on Sunday, described the results as a reflection of the party’s strength and unity.

“I heartily congratulate our teeming supporters of the All Progressives Congress in the Federal Capital Territory, Kano, and Rivers States on the successful and peaceful conduct of the Saturday, 21st February 2026 polls.

“The victories recorded are a clear testament to the resilience, unity, and grassroots strength of our great party,” he wrote.

The APC chairman specifically congratulated the party’s chairmanship candidates who secured victories across the FCT.

“I warmly congratulate the five APC Chairmanship candidates who emerged victorious in AMAC, Kuje, Abaji, Bwari and Kwali, as well as the PDP Chairmanship candidate who won in Gwagwalada. The people have spoken through the ballot, and democracy has prevailed,” he added.

He also acknowledged the success of APC candidates in the state constituency by-elections held in Kano and Rivers and Enugu states.

“I also congratulate the four State House of Assembly candidates who secured victory in Kano and Rivers States,” Yilwatda stated.

The party chairman further commended APC leaders and stakeholders, urging continued unity.

“I commend our party leaders, stakeholders, and supporters across the three states for their discipline and dedication.

Let us remain united and focused on delivering good governance in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

In its reaction, the APC in Lagos State has described the outcome of the just-concluded by-elections in Rivers, Kano and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a referendum on the administration of Bola Tinubu.

The party said the victories recorded by its candidates reflected public confidence in the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and ongoing reforms.

The Lagos APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, made the position known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Oladejo expressed appreciation to voters in Rivers and Kano States, the FCT and other constituencies for what he called their “overwhelming support” for the party in the just concluded by-elections.

“The outcome of the by-elections across the affected constituencies stands as a clear and unmistakable referendum on the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and the progressive ideals guiding governance in our nation.

“The resounding victories recorded by our candidates reaffirm the confidence of the electorate in the Renewed Hope Agenda and the transformative policies being implemented at both the federal and state levels,” he said.

According to him, the results show that Nigerians recognise bold leadership, economic reforms, infrastructural development and institutional strengthening.

“At a time when detractors and opposition elements have sought to misrepresent the direction of the country, the people have spoken decisively through the ballot.

“These results demonstrate that nation-building requires patience, courage and continuity,” Oladejo added.

He said the outcome of the polls also showed that political influence on social media does not necessarily translate into electoral success.

“The amplified noise of the opposition across digital platforms did not translate into real electoral penetration or public acceptance when it mattered most – at the ballot box.

“Democracy is ultimately decided by voters, not virtual trends,” he said.

Oladejo commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting the elections and praised security agencies for maintaining peace and order during the exercise.

He also lauded party faithful, campaign teams and volunteers for their grassroots mobilisation and commitment, which he said contributed to the victories.

The spokesman reiterated the Lagos APC’s support for President Tinubu and pledged the party’s commitment to deepening democracy and delivering the dividends of governance to Nigerians.

“The by-election victories are not merely political wins; they constitute a renewed mandate to work harder in service of the people,” Oladejo said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area has elected Mr Kennedy Ushi as the new Chairman of the party.

Ushi was elected at the weekend during the APC Local Government Congress held at the Igbo-Etiti Council Headquarters in Ogbede.

He was elected alongside the National Delegates and other executive members who will steer the affairs of the party at the grassroots.

The National Delegates are Rt. Hon. Eugene Odo; Hon. Stella Ngwu, and Mr. Samson Ezea.

Announcing the results, the party’s returning officer, Barr. Peter Ugwu, commended party members for their orderly conduct throughout the exercise.

In his acceptance speech, the newly-elected Chairman, Kennedy Ushi, expressed gratitude to the delegates and party leaders for the confidence reposed in him.

Ushi pledged to work collaboratively with other executives to strengthen party unity, mobilise support at the grassroots, and position the APC for greater electoral success in Igbo-Etiti.

He also called on party faithful to join hands with him in moving the party forward; emphasising that internal cohesion remained key to achieving the APC’s vision in the local government.

Party stakeholders at the congress described the exercise as a demonstration of internal democracy and urged the new executives to focus on membership drive and effective grassroots engagement.

The election marks a significant step in the ongoing restructuring efforts of the APC in Enugu State, as the party prepares for the 2027 General Elections in the state.