Alleged phone tapping: SERAP urges Tinubu to withdraw unlawful mass surveillance regulations now

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to direct Mr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy,y to immediately withdraw the Lawful Interception of Communications Regulations, 2019, as the Regulations are unconstitutional, unlawful, and entirely inconsistent with Nigeria’s international obligations.

SERAP urged President Tinubu “to urgently initiate a transparent and inclusive legislative process to ensure that any lawful interception framework fully complies with constitutional safeguards, judicial oversight requirements, and Nigeria’s international obligations.”

The request followed allegations by the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu’s phone conversation was intercepted. Mr. El-Rufai reportedly claimed, “The NSA’s call was tapped. They do that to our calls too, and we heard him saying they should arrest me.”

In the letter dated 21 February 2026 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “The Regulations establish a sweeping mass surveillance regime that violates Nigerians’ constitutionally and internationally guaranteed human rights, including to privacy and freedom of expression.”

SERAP said, “The Regulations grant overly broad and vague powers to intercept communications on grounds such as ‘national security,’ ‘economic wellbeing,’ and ‘public emergency,’ without adequate judicial safeguards, independent oversight, transparency, or effective remedies.”

According to SERAP, “serious interferences with fundamental rights cannot be authorised through subsidiary regulations or exercised in secrecy without strict safeguards.”

The letter, read in part: “The Regulations also raise serious concerns as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections. Broad and weakly safeguarded interception powers create a real risk of abuse during politically sensitive periods.”

“Surveillance measures that lack strict necessity, proportionality and independent judicial oversight can easily be weaponised against political opponents, journalists, civil society actors and election observers.”

“In an electoral climate, even the perception that private communications are being monitored can chill political organising, investigative reporting and voter mobilisation.”

“Free and fair elections depend on confidential communications, protected journalistic sources and open democratic debate. Any misuse of intercepted data for intimidation, political advantage, or disinformation would fundamentally undermine Nigerians’ right to political participation and electoral integrity.”

“As 2027 approaches, interception powers must be narrowly defined, subject to prior independent judicial authorisation and backed by effective remedies. Without robust safeguards, these Regulations risk threatening privacy rights, freedom of expression, and the credibility of Nigeria’s democratic process.”

“Any restriction on the right to privacy must strictly comply with the principles of legality, necessity, and proportionality. The Regulations fail all three tests.”

“The Regulations normalise surveillance as routine state practice and invert the presumption of privacy by criminalising interception except as permitted under the Regulations.”

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”

“The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has made it unequivocally clear: mass surveillance programmes based on indiscriminate and blanket collection of personal data are arbitrary per se and can never satisfy the requirements of legality, necessity, and proportionality.”

“The mere retention or storage of personal data relating to an individual’s private life constitutes an interference with this right—whether or not the data is subsequently accessed or used.”

“Secret surveillance and bulk data collection create a permanent risk of misuse, profiling and abuse, particularly given the formidable technologies available to state authorities.”

“Your government has a positive obligation to adopt clear laws, effective safeguards, independent oversight mechanisms and accessible remedies to prevent abuse. These duties extend not only to state agencies but also to private actors, including telecommunications providers and technology companies.”

“The Nigerian Communications Commission (the Commission) while purportedly exercising its powers under section 70 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 adopted the ‘Lawful Interception of Communications Regulations, 2019 (The Regulations).”

“Under Regulation 4, broad discretionary interception powers are granted to the National Security Adviser and the State Security Services, with minimal clarity regarding the scope or limits of such discretion.”

“The provision also extends to communications within and outside Nigeria and grants blanket immunity to licensees acting ‘in good faith.’ Such broad and vaguely defined powers create significant risks of abuse, including political misuse.”

“The inconsistencies in the Regulations create serious legal concerns. Regulation 4(1) limits interception powers to the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the State Security Services (SSS), and Regulation 12(1) reiterates this restriction.”

“However, Regulation 23 on ‘Interpretation’ expands the category of ‘authorised agencies’ to include additional bodies such as the Nigeria Police Force, National Intelligence Agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and any other agency the Commission may designate.”

“This creates ambiguity and undermines legal certainty. Nigerians cannot reasonably know which authorities are empowered to intercept their communications, making the Regulations unpredictable and prone to arbitrary application and abuse.”