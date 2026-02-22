February 22, 2026
Entertainment

Ali Baba, Gordons, Mr. Paul, NICK B, others to feature at Mr. Odey’s comedy show

by Peter Anayo04

Top entertainers are set to thrill guests at the upcoming comedy show, Uncommonly Funny – The Town Crier being organized by a renowned comedian, Mr Odey Jacobs, popularly known as Mr. Odey D Uncommon Comedian.

Expected to perform at the show include, veteran comedians Ali Baba, Gordons, music star, Mr. Paul, Aminu De Comedian, Nick B, Mazi Prosper, MC Nappy and Funny Razaq.

Others are, Shally White, Funny Mic, MC Sam, Dr. Laughter, Deacon Albino, MC Apollo and others.

The comedy show comes up February 28, 2026 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja and will attract high profile lovers of entertainment.

Mr. Odey has maintained a long presence in the Abuja entertainment landscape, having attended at Newton College in Mpape and later Model Secondary School, Maitama Abuja, from when started moving from one corner of the city to another, especially at talent hunts, seeking an opportunity to perform.

He was opportuned to perform at National Comedy Challenge, Charley Boy’s Raw Talent challenge and several others.

After his secondary school, he organised his first comedy show tagged, “Mpape Must Laugh” 12th February, 2021 which had in attendance many influential comedians, including Youngest Old Man, Amb. Wahala, MC Sam, MC Godpikin, Walebaba and others.

He has grown to become one of the most influential comedians in the nation’s capital

On January 1, 2022, Mr. Odey hosted his Uncommonly Funny, making him the first Abuja comedian after Ali Baba to host a successful comedy show on Jan. 1.

 

