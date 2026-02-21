Soaring Rents in Nigerian Cities: Why Emotional

.Resilience Alone Won’t Solve the Crisis

From Lagos to Ibadan, Abuja to Kano, Warri to Port Harcourt, and Akure to Benin, Nigerian households are grappling with soaring rents across cities. In Lagos, rents on the Island’s Lekki corridor have jumped from ₦7 million to ₦12 million, and from ₦10 million to ₦15 million in other areas. Some high-profile resident recently saw their rent rise from around ₦15 million to ₦25 million. On the mainland, neighborhoods like Mushin, Shomolu, Maryland, Surulere, and Agege have recorded increases of at least 30–40%.

In Ibadan, once middle-class suburbs have also felt the pressure. Between 2020 and 2022, a typical middle- class family could rent decent accommodation in areas like New Bodija, Iyagangu, Jericho, Ikolaba, and Agodi for ₦1–3 million. Today, the same properties average ₦4–5 million, with rents climbing as high as ₦7–8 million in Bodija, Akobo, and Oluyole. This crisis began after 2023 and continues to affect

nearly all major Nigerian cities.

The situation is compounded by the rise of so-called housing agents, who levy unconventional fees — commission, caution deposits, and legal agreement charges ranging from 40–50% of actual rent. A property with a base annual rent of ₦3 million can suddenly cost ₦4.5 million or more. Beyond the sticker shock, the payment structure itself is daunting: tenants are often required to pay annual rent upfront.

For a household earning ₦300,000 monthly, four to five months of income may vanish instantly to cover rent, leaving very little for feeding, transportation, medical bills, children’s education, or other essentials.For many, rent alone consumes more than 70% of annual income, turning the basic necessity of shelter into a financial

nightmare.

Why This Isn’t Just an Emotional Problem — It’s Structural The Nigerian rent crisis is not merely a case of greedy landlords or powerless tenants. It is a structural problem, shaped by demographics, finance, supply

constraints, and policy gaps.

Nigeria’s population exceeds 220 million, with around 60% under the age of 25. Millions of young adults are forming households and demanding accommodation, yet the system lacks infrastructure to track household formation, occupancy, and rent trends reliably. Income growth has not kept pace with inflation and rent hikes, while construction has struggled to meet demand.

A factor often overlooked is the role of diaspora landlords. Many Nigerians living in the UK, USA, Canada, or elsewhere invest in property back home, either through inheritance or by purchasing units to rent out. These landlords often benchmark rental income against foreign currencies like the US Dollar or British Pound.

When the Naira depreciates — as it did sharply after the 2023 economic adjustments — they perceive a loss in the real value of their investments. Their solution? Raise rents to preserve the investment’s value when converted abroad.

While understandable from an investment standpoint, this fails to account for the realities of local tenants, whose wages have not increased proportionally. The result is a structural amplification of rent inflation in high-demand areas like Lekki, Victoria Island, New Bodija, or Agodi.

Why Compare with the United Kingdom?

Using the UK as a benchmark is not about copying solutions wholesale. It is about learning from a more mature housing market where data, policy, and finance mechanisms create predictable outcomes.

The UK, with a population of ~69.5 million, actively tracks household formation, rent affordability, and income trends. Average private rent is around £1,000 per month, and households spend roughly 36% of income on rent, compared to 50–70% in Lagos. Long-term mortgages and social housing programs relieve pressure on the private rental market, while data-driven monitoring informs policy interventions.

For Nigeria, the lesson is clear: structured systems, transparency, and financing mechanisms stabilize housing markets. While local solutions must be tailored to Nigeria’s realities, the principles — transparency, affordability, and planning — are transferable.

Practical Solutions: What Nigeria Can Do

Reliable Housing Data Infrastructure: Nigeria needs national and city-level databases to monitor households, rents, construction, and affordability. This enables forecasting of supply needs, informs government policy, and guides developers toward where demand is greatest. Without reliable data, any attempt at policy

intervention or rental reform will be reactive, not proactive.

Flexible Financing Options: Introducing mortgages, rent-to-own schemes, and phased payment models aligned to Naira-based incomes can help households bridge the gap between earning and rental obligations. Banks, fintechs, and microfinance institutions must collaborate to create products that match the cash

flow realities of middle-class Nigerians.

Expanded Affordable Housing Supply: Developers must be incentivized to target mid-market and social housing, not just luxury properties. Tax incentives, public-private partnerships, and faster approval processes can accelerate supply.

This ensures a balanced mix of housing, reducing demand pressures on rental markets in prime urban neighborhoods.

Regulation and Legal Protections: Standardizing tenancy agreements, licensing agents, and creating local rent tribunals ensures tenants are protected while landlords maintain confidence to invest. Regulatory oversight discourages exploitative practices, including arbitrary fees or sudden evictions, creating a fairer,

more predictable rental environment.

Diaspora-Sensitive Policies: Foreign-based landlords need education on local income realities. Policies should prevent rent hikes driven solely by exchange-rate fluctuations, while still allowing investors to preserve reasonable returns.

Monitoring Affordability Trends: Rent-to-income ratios, vacancy rates, and construction costs should be tracked and published periodically. Transparency drives accountability and allows evidence-based decision- making by policymakers, developers, and investors.

Why Being Emotionally Alone Won’t Solve the Rent Crisis Many Nigerians attempt to cope emotionally — through resilience, negotiation, or savings — but this approach cannot address systemic challenges:

Lagos and Ibadan households often spend 50–70% of their annual income on rent, leaving minimal capacity for other essentials.

Weak legal protections leave tenants vulnerable to exploitative agents and unclear contracts.

Diaspora benchmarking amplifies rent pressures beyond local affordability.

Rapid urbanization, limited financing, and constrained supply create persistent structural shortages.

While emotional endurance can help families survive short-term pressures, sustainable solutions require professional, systemic interventions — such as transparent platforms like HOUSMATA, regulatory enforcement, and financing mechanisms that work for local realities.

Introducing HOUSMATA MOBILE APP: Innovation in Action

Having spent over a decade in Nigeria’s real estate and property management sector, I have witnessed first- hand the challenges tenants face and the inefficiencies in the rental system. From multiple uncoordinated agents to unstructured tenancy agreements and opaque pricing, the market has historically been fragmented, creating unnecessary financial and emotional stress.

Through HOUSMATA (https://housmata.com/), Property Max Results Group, in partnership with technology innovation firm Merk365 and legal chamber Swift Legal, has developed a digital rental ecosystem that addresses these structural challenges head-on: Structured Tenancy Agreements: Simplifying legal processes while protecting both landlords and tenants.

Agent Coordination: Eliminating duplication and unverified middlemen, reducing arbitrary fees.

Verified Listings: Bringing available houses to qualified tenants transparently, without ridiculous Charges.

Professional Standards: Ensuring honesty, accountability, and ethical conduct in property management.

HOUSMATA exemplifies how professional intervention and technology can solve structural housing problems, rather than simply mitigating the emotional impact of high rents.

Conclusion: From Awareness to Action

The Nigerian housing crisis is structural, not personal. Emotional resilience is

commendable, but real solutions require innovation, systems, policy, and finance

reforms:

* Reliable housing data collection to anticipate demand and guide policy.

* Accessible mortgages and rent-to-own schemes for middle-class households.

* Expanded affordable housing supply through developer incentives and social

housing programs.

* Regulation of agents and tenancy practices to protect tenants while sustaining

landlord confidence.

* Diaspora-sensitive policies addressing exchange-rate-driven rent hikes. Through HOUSMATA, we demonstrate how professional innovation transforms the rental ecosystem, reducing stress for tenants, protecting landlords’ interests, and introducing accountability and structure into the market. By adapting proven principles from mature housing markets — tailored to Nigeria’s unique context — we can reduce rent pressure, create transparency, and ensure housing is predictable, affordable, and secure, rather than a source of perpetual financial strain.

About the Author

AKINWUNMI AWOYODE, MSc. MBA, CIPM-IPMA-UK

A seasoned real estate professional with over 12 years of cross-national experience

across Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Managing Director and CEO of Property

Max Results Group Ltd. Holds a Master’s degree in Real Estate Management and

Investment and an MBA in Global Business and Strategy, both from the United

Kingdom. Akinwunmi combines academic rigor with practical experience to drive

innovation and transparency in the Nigerian real estate market through initiatives

such as HOUSMATA.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2