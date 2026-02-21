Senator Abiru tasks youth on legislative exposure, says power dynamics now driven by ideas

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Senator Tokunbo Abiru who represents Lagos East Senatorial Disrict said on Friday that power dynamics has changed, noting “it is no longer determined solely by age or title but by ideas, innovation and impact.”

Speaking as a keynote speaker at a Eko Youth Parliamentary Summit, Lateef Jakande Auditorium, Lagos State House of Assembly premises, Alausa, Ikeja, Abiru charged the youths to engage constructively in governance to influence policy formulations.

The progmme was organized by the Lagos Youth Parliament (5th Legislative Assembly) in conjunction with the State ministry of Youth and Social Development.

Senator Abiru spoke on the theme, “Youth Legislature on the Rise: Shaping Policies for the Future,’ saying for the youth to get the influence meaningful, there must be structure in place through legislative exposure.

Abiru said, “Across the world today, young people are no longer contented with being passive observers in terms of governance. We know with the trends in the world today that they are innovators, they are entrepreneurs, they are digital architects and of course they are policy advocates and they are reformed champions.”

He added, “All of your aspirations along this line. What this current century has also done to us is that it has shifted power dynamics. Influence is no longer determined solely by age or title but by ideas, innovation and impact.

“However, influence without structure can be fleeting; that is why legislative exposure is critical. A lot of your contemporaries have exposure to the executive branch but it’s now intentional.

“The visionary initiative of this kind of assembly and by modeling the youth parliament after the Lagos state out of Assembly and granting young people the opportunity to deliberate within its chambers, Lagos has therefore once again demonstrated why it remains a pacesetter in the democratic setting of Nigeria.

“That the legislative branch is also very important and I agree completely with one of the speakers that was trying to do a comparison between which one is more important in terms of whether it’s the legislature or the executive.

“I think the legislature is more important because that is where all of your grandnorms are derived from,” he submitted.

He argued further, “And if you look at the story of Nigeria today, I mean we have done it for over 66 years today. Of which of course, the military would have done a significant number of years, led us for almost about 30 years.

Senator Abiru noted the youth parliament is not only symbolic, but strategic. As you are representatives of almost all of the 40 representatives that we have in the state.

“So, what you are also telling us is that, look, you are putting them on the hot seat. If they are not careful, you are ready to displace them. And I’m sure they, too, they will rise up to the challenge.”

Continuing he added, “And even when you take all countries as a whole, they will tell you that within the bracket of 18 to 35, you represent about 65% of the population. So, your role is not just a ceremonial assignment, but a generational responsibility.

“So, you belong to a generation that we cannot afford to take for granted. So, therefore, the theme of this summit, Youth Legislature on the Rise, Shaping Policies for the Future, speaks to the urgency of our time.

“And there is no gainsaying that policies, not only shape the opportunity of the defined economic direction, but they also determine inclusion or exclusion.

“So, therefore if the youth desire to shape the future, then you must also understand and engage in the legislative process. So, you must from this moment begin to get involved, which of course, you are already on the right path.

“The legislature is crucial where ideas are tested, refined and institutionalized. It demands research and it demands discipline, and of course, it demands collaboration and foresight. It is therefore where passion must be guided by procedure, and advocacy is strengthened by evidence.”

He pointed out that as lawmakers, you “study issues deeply, consult deeply, consult widely, and debate very respectfully and legislate very responsibly. It is when you are invited to practise the procedures, that you can begin to action it in a very responsible manner, ” Senator Abiru posited.

The Deputy Speaker of State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda noted that with Nigeria’s population tailored in favour of the youth, young people should participate effectively in governance.

“Youth participation will not flourish by accident, it must be calculated,” Meranda stated.

Chairman House Committee on Youth, Sports and Social Development, Hon Abiodun Orekoya said, “Policies cannot be designed without being shaped by the youth.

“The conversation has changed from giving the you the table but building a new table. Youth’s perceptives are changing laws…it is about relevance.”

The Permanent Secretary, ministry of Youths and Social Development, Toyin Osanyintolu explained that, “We don’t have any choice but to continue to engage the youth for leadership role.”

She maintained that it is crucial to engage the youths for them to strengthen the governance process.

The mother of the day who is the chairman of Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Mayoress Semiat Bada advised the youth to shun violence.

“Consider yourselves as the leaders. You should be able to define yourselves. Don’t get involved in violence. Be mindful of your name,” she added.

In her welcome address, the Speaker of the Lagos Youth Parliament, Maria Soniregun said the youth parliament is not just a milestone but a declaration representing the voice of the youths.

While apprecting the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa for their support, she stated that youth inclusion in governance is not just theoretical but practical and intentional.

Soniregun explained that the Lagos Youth Parliament is a prototype of of the State House of Assembly, “We are partners in governance.”

She further stated while many youth were conversant with executive arm of government but legislature is often misunderstood.

She stated that the direction of governance is shaped by the legislature which made it a critical aspect that must be engaged.