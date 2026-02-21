26.6 C
Lagos
February 21, 2026
Trending now

Pastor Enoch Adeboye in collaboration with department of Mathematics , 3rd Chair…

Senator Abiru tasks youth on legislative exposure, says power dynamics now driven…

betPawa launches ₦28m nationwide 1v1 street football challenge

ANALYSIS: Detty December: Tourism stakeholders urge early planning

Jesse Jackson and the architecture of hope: Why Nigeria needs movements, not…

Much ado about little

Police Service Commission PSC Promotes AIG Fayoade to Deputy Inspector-General of Police

How APC lost Nov. 2025 Anambra Governorship polls and how Peter Obi…

Labour leaders hail Mbah after consultations

Revealer Online publisher’s mother-in-law for burial April 1

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Pastor Enoch Adeboye in collaboration with department of Mathematics , 3rd Chair Occupier’s Public Lecture held in University of Lagos

by Peter Anayo01

From left: Chairman of the Governing Council, Redeemer University, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Guest Lecturer, Prof. Temitope G. Jaiyeola; Special guest of Honour, Pastor Kayode Pitan and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye Professional Chair in Mathematics, Prof. Oluwole Familoni, during the 3rd Chair Occupier’s Public Lecture, University of Lagos on Theme: “Algebraic Structures and Their Applications to Cryptography and Complex Systems” in Lagos. on 1902/2026.

From left: Co-Host Dean, Faculty of Earth and Physical Sciences, University of Lagos, Prof. Olayinka Asekun; Chairman of the Governing Council, Redeemer University, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Father of Guest Lecturer, Aremo Olubiyi Jaiyiola; Chairman, Board of Trustees, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adebayo, Professional Chair in Mathematics, Prof. Oluwole Familoni and Special guest of Honour, Pastor Kayode Pitan.

From left: former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Management Services, University of Lagos, Prof Lucian Chukwu, presenting the award to receiving the Award, Chairman of the Occasion / Chairman of the Governing Council, Redeemer University, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

From left:  Bursar University of Lagos, Mrs. Oluwafumilayo Adekunle, presenting Award tothe  Special guest of Honour, Pastor Kayode Pitan.

L-r …Dean Faculty of Physical and Earth Sciences, Prof Olayinka Taiwo Asekun, presenting Award to Guest Lecturer, Prof. Temitope G. Jaiyeola.

Cross-section of the guest.

Guest Lecturer… Prof. Temitope G. Jaiyeola (middle ) and others during the 3rd Chair Occupier’s Public Lecture, University of Lagos, on the theme: “Algebraic Structures and Their Applications to Cryptography and Complex Systems” in Lagos. on 19-02-2026…Courtesy of Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Related posts

One-Day public hearing on a bill for an act to amend High Court of FCT held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Maasai.vc launches Exit Platform for startups

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 25,2024

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO