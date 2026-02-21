Nollywood Actress , Philanthropist Amb. Princess Chelsea R.C. Nwodo appointed as Chief of Staff to AGN Nat’l President

Abuja, Nigeria – The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) announces the appointment of Amb. Princess Chelsea R.C. Nwodo as the new Chief of Staff to National President, ALHAJI SANUSI ABUBAKAR YAKUBU. This strategic move underscores the Guild’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to fostering a more efficient and effective leadership structure.

Amb. Nwodo brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role, having served as a National Deputy Secretary (Emeritus) and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills and a deep understanding of the Guild’s vision and mission. A respected member of the Nigerian entertainment industry, she is also known for her dedication to promoting actor welfare and advancing the Guild’s interests.

A Proven Track Record

Amb. Nwodo’s appointment is a testament to her outstanding contributions to AGN and her commitment to serving the Nigerian film industry. Her philanthropic efforts and advocacy for social causes have made a positive impact on Nigerian communities, She’s also the CEO of CHELSEA NWODO’S FOUNDATION a foundation known for its unique cultural expression and alliance with many state government including Delta state government and so on.

About the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN)

The AGN is the governing body for professional actors in Nigeria’s Nollywood film industry, established in 1998 with over one million members across the six geopolitical zones of the federation. The Guild promotes actor’s welfare, protects their rights, and advances the Nigerian film industry.

