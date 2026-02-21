27.3 C
Energy

NNPC Earns Global Recognition as Ojulari Bags Energy Institute Fellowship

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) has achieved a major milestone in its global repositioning as its Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has been conferred with the prestigious Fellowship of the Energy Institute (FEI), United Kingdom, one of the highest professional honours in the global energy industry.

The Fellowship, awarded to senior energy leaders who have demonstrated sustained and high‑impact contributions to the advancement of the energy sector, was formally conferred during International Energy Week (IEW) in London, recently.

The IEW is a leading global platform for energy policy, finance, and industry leadership. The honour was presented by the President of the Energy Institute, Andy Brown, who commended Engr. Ojulari’s transformative leadership of Nigeria’s national energy company.

According to Brown, the Fellowship recognises Engr. Ojulari’s role in shaping NNPC Limited’s enterprise‑wide strategic direction, strengthening governance and operational discipline, embedding a performance‑driven culture, and repositioning the Company for profitability and long‑term value creation. Under his leadership, NNPC Limited has advanced investor‑focused reforms, enhanced execution excellence, and expanded strategic global partnerships—key factors in strengthening confidence in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Beyond its personal significance, the recognition represents a strong institutional endorsement of NNPC Limited’s ongoing transformation into a commercially focused, transparent, and globally competitive energy company. It signals growing international confidence in the leadership driving the Company’s reform agenda and reinforces alignment with global best practices in governance, sustainability, and energy transition management.

For NNPC Limited, the honour further strengthens its positioning within the global energy ecosystem. Being recognised at International Energy Week an influential forum convening policymakers, industry executives, financiers, regulators, and technology leaders, places the Company’s leadership at the centre of critical global conversations on energy security, transition pathways, capital formation, and sustainable development.

The Fellowship affirms that NNPC Limited is increasingly viewed as a credible, reform‑oriented, and investment‑ready energy enterprise, reinforcing its role as a key driver of Africa’s energy security and transition ambitions. Under Engr. Ojulari’s leadership, NNPC Limited remains committed to delivering sustainable value, strengthening Nigeria’s energy security, and positioning itself as a trusted global energy partner.

