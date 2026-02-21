FCT Polls: Wike, lauds peaceful election, notes low voter turnout

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, has expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the Area Council election in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), despite noting low voter turnout in the city.

“First of all, we thank God that everywhere is peaceful. The only issue we have observed is low voter turnout, particularly within the city, and that has always been the case.

However, when you go to some of the satellite towns, the turnout is quite impressive”.

Speaking to journalists, Wike attributed the peaceful election to the good work of security personnel, saying it was a marked improvement from past elections where violence had been recorded in some polling units.

“At this polling unit, you can see some protests, just as I was coming in. But what is important is that the election is peaceful — no violence, no destruction of ballot papers or ballot boxes”.

“As I said, the election is peaceful, which means security has done very well. In the past, we used to have incidents of violence in some polling units, but in this case, we have not recorded any such violence”

Regarding the use of technology in the election, Wike said it was too early to comment on the effectiveness of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), as vote counting had not yet begun.

“First of all, they have not started counting votes. It is only after the votes are counted that issues of transmission will arise.

But from what we are seeing now, everything appears to be moving smoothly in terms of the use of BVAS.

We will continue to monitor the situation and comment based on what we observe”.

Wike also dismissed criticism of the movement restriction imposed during the election, saying it was not a curfew and had been approved by the President.

“It is unfortunate. I never imposed a curfew. In my statement, I said — with the approval of Mr. President — that there would be a restriction of movement from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. This is not the first time such a measure has been taken during elections”.

” I clearly stated that it was with the approval of the President. People should take time to read statements properly and understand what was said before reacting.

I do not want to join issues. At the end of the election, when the results come out, we will all know”

He urged FCT residents to remain peaceful and orderly as collation of results commences, warning that it was a critical period that required calmness.

“Voting is expected to end by 2:30 p.m., after which collation will begin. I urge everyone to remain calm and allow the process to be concluded peacefully,” Wike said.

