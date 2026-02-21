Chief Chimezie Nwankwo introduces City Boy’s Movement to Anambra State Governor

32.8 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

by Editor01

On February 19, 2026, Chief Chimezie Nwankwo introduced the City Boy’s Movement to Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, marking a significant milestone in the state’s youth mobilization and civic engagement efforts.

The movement, a people-driven platform, aims to promote unity, grassroots participation, and support for progressive leadership in Anambra State. Chief Nwankwo, a loyal APGA member, pledged his support to the party and its leadership, emphasizing the movement’s alignment with Governor Soludo’s progressive governance.

Governor Soludo welcomed the initiative, commending the movement’s spirit of organization and constructive engagement. He encouraged continued collaboration to promote peace, development, and empowerment for the people of Anambra State.

In recognition of Chief Nwankwo’s leadership, a fleet of branded buses was presented to him, symbolizing confidence and solidarity in the movement’s expansion.

This partnership marks a new era of synergy between grassroots mobilization and state leadership, driving Anambra State’s progress and development.

