Bayelsa Police nab dismissed soldier, Naval impostor in major crackdown

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa state police command has recorded significant operational breakthroughs in its ongoing campaign against criminality, arresting two suspected impostors in separate operations across the state.

Under the leadership of Commissioner of police, CP Iyamah Daniel Edebor, psc, IICFIP, FOOSI, the command intensified its surveillance and enforcement efforts, leading to the apprehension of individuals accused of impersonation, fraud, and related offences.

A fake soldier was arrested over ₦200,000 POS fraud attempt on February 13, 2026, at about 3:00 p.m., operatives attached to the Ekeki division arrested 25-year-old Kelechi Lazarus, who was dressed in military camouflage bearing the rank of corporal.

The suspect allegedly attempted to fraudulently withdraw the sum of ₦200,000 from a point of sale (POS) operator at Ekeki park in Yenagoa by presenting a fake credit alert as proof of payment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he showed the victim a purported bank alert on his mobile phone.

However, the POS operator received no corresponding notification and insisted on confirming the transaction at her bank, Upon verification the bank confirmed that no such payment had been made.

In a further attempt to evade suspicion, the suspect persuaded the victim to accompany him to his bank for clarification, but later changed his narrative, suggesting they proceed instead to his “base” at the 16 brigade.

Sensing foul play, the POS operator declined, whereupon the suspect subsequently assaulted her, causing bodily injuries.

The victim promptly alerted the police control room, prompting swift intervention by officers from the Ekeki division, who arrested the suspect, Search conducted on him led to the recovery of illicit substances.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect had allegedly defrauded unsuspecting victims in several states using a similar method,

the commissioner of police immediately contacted the military police at 16 brigade to verify the suspect’s identity. He was confirmed to be a dismissed soldier from the 82 division, Enugu, discharged in 2024.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.

The suspect will be charged to court upon conclusion of inquiries.

A Naval impostor was also arrested at 16 brigade mosque in a related development, on February 16, 2026, at about 4:50 p.m., troops of 16 Brigade, Yenagoa, arrested and handed over another suspect, 25-year-old Isah Aliyu Umar, a native of Bauchi State residing in Kaduna State.

The suspect was apprehended at the 16 brigade mosque premises in Yenagoa and subsequently transferred to the SCID.

Preliminary investigations indicate that he had been parading himself across various states as a lieutenant of the Nigerian Navy.

A search conducted on him led to the recovery of several incriminating items, including falsified documents, a Nigerian Navy name tag, multiple SIM cards, passport photographs, military style trousers, an oppo android phone, three national identity cards, a fake DNV management system certificate, and a forged report claiming ownership of seven million dollars by a company identified as Ganjuwa Gorond global enterprise.

He remains in custody as investigations continue and will be charged to court at the conclusion of the probe.

Police issued a public advisory,the command has urged members of the public to remain vigilant and exercise caution when dealing with individuals claiming to be security personnel without proper and verifiable identification.

Citizens with useful information regarding these suspects or similar fraudulent activities are encouraged to report to the nearest police station.

The Bayelsa state police command reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding residents and ensuring that those who exploit public trust through impersonation and fraud are brought to justice.

