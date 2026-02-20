32.8 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Zulum releases N12.9b scholarship to Borno indigenes to study aeronautics/engineering courses

by Peter Anayo010

 

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has released the sum of N12.9 billion scholarship scheme for 54 indigenes of the state to study aeronautics and engineering with various professional certifications, at the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM).

The training programme covers basic pilot training, with 10 beneficiaries specialising in Aerospace Engineering, 11 in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, 11 in Mechatronics Engineering, 12 in Software Engineering, and 10 in Systems Engineering.

Speaking at a brief ceremony held at the Government House in Maiduguri yesterday,Governor Zulum presented a cheque of N2.5 billion to the institution, covering the annual tuition and associated expenses, with the 5-year total package valued at N12.9 billion.

While addressing the beneficiaries, Zulum charged them to remain focused and dedicated to their studies, emphasising that the selection process was deliberately designed to ensure equity across the state, with two students chosen from each of Borno’s 27 Local Government areas.

Zulum.said “What matters most is not just gaining admission, but how focused you will be in your studies. I advise you to remain dedicated and become good ambassadors of our state,”

In addition to funding their education, the governor announced an immediate financial support package of N500,000 per student to cover resumption logistics and other incidental expenses.

Speaking earlier, the State Commissioner for Education, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe revealed that the scholarship attracted interest from across the state.

He disclosed that the ministry received over 3,000 applications.

According to the Commissioner, this large pool was initially shortlisted to 1,200 candidates, who were then subjected to a written examination, and the final 54 successful candidates emerged.

“These programmes reflect Governor Zulum’s commitment to human capital development, youth empowerment and investment in education,” Engr Wakilbe said.

Also, the founder of IBUAM, Isaac Balami, an indigene of Borno State, who commended Governor Zulum for the initiative and assured the government that the students would receive world-class training, expressed confidence that they would be among those who would eventually build the first made-in-Nigeria aircraft.

 

