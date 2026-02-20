What Edo People’s cheers mean for Governor Okpebholo’s infrastructure plan

PATRICK AKHERE EBOJELE, PhD

When Edo residents line the streets to wave, chant, and applaud during Governor Monday Okpebholo’s project inspection, it is no longer a routine spectacle.

It is civic feedback in its purest form. The repeated scenes of jubilation during his inspections of major road and flyover projects reveal something deeper than excitement — they signal validation of the infrastructure component of his S.H.I.NE agenda and growing public acceptance of his development philosophy.

Two recent inspections bring this reality closer home. A few days ago, residents of Benin City gathered around the Temboga–Ekiuwa–University of Benin (UNIBEN) Road project and the Oba Erediauwa Road, off Upper Mission Road, to welcome the governor.

Chants, applause, and cheers greeted him as he toured the site with the project engineers, witnessing firsthand the progress of road construction.

Few days later, at Ikpoba Hill in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, residents again trooped out in large numbers for his unscheduled inspection of the Ramat Park flyover, which is now confirmed, about 90 per cent completed.

Market women, traders, motorists, and business owners cheered and sang in appreciation of what they described as a landmark infrastructure project aimed at easing long-standing traffic congestion.

Many students of public administration see infrastructure often as the most visible and measurable indicator of performance.

Roads, bridges, and flyovers are not abstract policies; they are physical assets that touch daily lives.

When citizens cheer at construction sites, they are responding to tangible change. They can see the gravel mixed with cement before asphalt is laid, the pillars rising, and traffic patterns gradually being redefined.

That visibility builds credibility in a way speeches rarely can.

The clear implication of public applause is trust in delivery. Edo people are not reacting to Governor Okpebholo’s promises; they are reacting to progress.

Projects that once existed in imagination or as proposals are now nearing completion.

When a flyover moves toward 90 percent completion or a strategic road begins to reshape connectivity, citizens interpret that as evidence of determination, commitment, and seriousness.

The cheers, therefore, reflect confidence that Governor Okpebholo’s commitments are being translated into outcomes.

There is also a practical dimension to this public endorsement. Traffic congestion, poor road networks, and limited urban connectivity have long constrained productivity in key parts of Benin City and surrounding communities.

Gridlock costs time and money. Businesses suffer when customers struggle to access markets. Commercial drivers lose income when trips take longer than necessary.

By prioritizing transport infrastructure, the administration is targeting economic bottlenecks directly.

The Edo people who cheered at the project sites, in effect, acknowledged relief.

They are expressing optimism that daily frustrations will soon ease. For traders, it means smoother customer flow.

For motorists, it means shorter travel time. For residents, it means improved accessibility and potentially higher property values. Infrastructure, in this context, becomes both a social and economic catalyst.

The other critical meaning behind the applause is acceptance of vision. Governor Okpebholo’s infrastructure plan appears structured around connectivity and long-term urban planning rather than scattered interventions. Strategic roads linking major corridors and flyovers addressing chronic congestion reflect an attempt to modernize movement within the state capital and beyond.

The public reaction suggests that citizens recognize this pattern and are aligning with it.

Leadership visibility further amplifies this effect. Governor Monday Okpebholo’s physical presence at inspection sites sends a message of oversight.

The leader stepped onto project grounds, engaging contractors and publicly assessing quality and timelines, signals accountability.

Citizens often interpret such actions as evidence that projects will not be abandoned or compromised.

The cheers, therefore, represent reassurance — a belief that supervision is active and standards are being enforced.

There is also a psychological component at play. Infrastructure development influences public mood.

In environments where cynicism about government projects is common, visible and sustained progress can reverse skepticism.

When residents who once doubted see concrete pillars rising and roads expanding, perceptions shift. Applause becomes a sign that doubt is giving way to belief.

Politically, the implications are equally significant. Public endorsement strengthens legitimacy. When citizens voluntarily demonstrate support during inspections, it suggests that infrastructure policy is resonating at the grassroots.

That grassroots validation can create a reinforcing cycle: visible projects generate approval; approval encourages continuity; continuity sustains development.

It is also worth noting that infrastructure projects often bring temporary inconveniences — diversions, traffic slowdowns, and construction noise.

The fact that residents at Temboga–Ekiuwa–UNIBEN Road, Oba Erediauwa Road, and Ramat Park still cheered despite short-term disruptions indicates patience and long-term thinking.

They are willing to endure temporary discomfort because they anticipate lasting benefits.

That level of public cooperation is critical for successful implementation.

Ultimately, what Edo people’s cheers mean for Governor Okpebholo’s infrastructure plan is simple but profound: the projects are being experienced, not merely announced.

Citizens are responding to what they can measure in their daily lives. They are acknowledging progress that touches mobility, commerce, and urban structure.

The applause echoing across Temboga–Ekiuwa–UNIBEN Road, Oba Erediauwa Road, and Ramat Park reflects more than approval of construction work.

It reflects a collective endorsement of direction — a sign that the infrastructure plan is not just technically sound but socially accepted.

That alignment between leadership intent and public expectation, sustained, could prove decisive.

Infrastructure thrives where there is trust, and trust thrives where there is delivery.

For Governor Okpebholo, the cheers from Edo streets suggest that, at least for now, the two are moving in the same direction.

Ebojele is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

