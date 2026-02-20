February 20, 2026
UK, Germany join forces with Nigeria on war against terrorism

by Peter Anayo08

 AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Defence Attaches of the United Kingdom and German  to Nigeria have reaffirmed their commitment to support and collaborate with the theater Command Northeast Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in the fight against Boko Haram in insurgency.

The Defence Attachés of the United Kingdom and Germany to Nigeria, Brigadier Tom Harper and Colonel Boris Bovecamp who made the commitment during their visit to the headquarters, theater Command in Maiduguri, yesterday reaffirmed continued support and collaboration in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

Brigadier  General  Tom  Harper highlighted the strong mutual respect and enduring relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, emphasizing their shared commitment to the rule of law, democracy, and human rights.

He commended the Nigerian Armed Forces’ efforts in tackling terrorism in the North East region, particularly through Operation HADIN KAI, and expressed the UK’s commitment to providing further training support through the British Military Advisory Team (BMATT).

Also,  the Defence Attaché of Germany to Nigeria, Colonel Boris Bovecamp, made same pronouncement, where he stated that he was in the Theatre to explore possible areas of future collaboration, especially in  the area of capacity building as well as possible interventions through regional cooperation arrangements to enhance operational effectiveness and collaboration to defeat terrorism.

Responding, the Theatre Commander of OPHK, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, lauded the significant contributions of the UK and German Defence Attachés to counter-insurgency efforts.

He noted that training initiatives have enhanced troops’ skills and proficiency in responding to evolving security challenges in OPHK emphasizing the mutual benefit of the partnerships.

He highlighted areas of future collaboration to include technical expertise as well as equipment and logistics support.

The visit concluded with the signing of the visitors’ register, presentation of souvenirs, and a group photograph.

