Tinubu Mourns The Passing Of Chief Of Naval Operations, Rear Admiral Katagum

by Editor09

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of the Chief of Naval Operations of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Musa Katagum, who died on February 19, 2026.

The senior military officer died after a protracted illness.

President Tinubu condoled with his family, officers and men of the Nigerian Navy, and the leadership of the Armed Forces over the loss.

The President described Rear Admiral Katagum’s passing as a blow to the military and the country, given his vast experience and invaluable contributions to the Nigerian Navy and the Armed Forces as a whole.

 

 

 

Rear Admiral Katagum served in various capacities, including as Director of Presidential Communication, Command and Control Centre (PC4) and Chief of Intelligence of the Nigerian Navy, before his appointment to the strategic role of Chief of Operations in November last year.

 

 

 

President Tinubu praised the deceased officer for his valour, exceptional leadership, and mentorship of a generation of officers.

 

 

 

The President prayed that Almighty Allah would grant his soul eternal rest and give succour to his family and comrades in the military at this time of grief.

 

 

