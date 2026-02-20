Storm Over Ijaw Leadership: Allegations of Delegate Manipulation Cloud INC Polls

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Tension is mounting within the Ijaw nation as the general elections of the Ijaw National congress (INC) draw near, with growing apprehension that the process may be compromised.

Stakeholders across the Niger Delta have voiced concerns over alleged subtle manoeuvres aimed at favouring certain aspirants,during a recent interactive session at Ijaw house in Yenagoa, a stakeholder alleged that a single individual had unilaterally selected as many as 100 delegates expected to participate in the election.

Although the outgoing INC leadership has announced that the march 7, 2026 election will be conducted electronically, critics argue that manipulation could still occur through the delegate selection process,the election is expected to involve about 600 delegates, with 100 delegates reportedly drawn from each of the three zones.

Six aspirants are contesting the presidency: Professor Erepamo Franklin Osaisai, rear admiral Geoffrey Yanga, Nengi James, Ebi Wodu, Kaiser Timi Ogoriba, and Macdonald Igbadiwei. as campaigns intensify, scrutiny of the electoral process has equally heightened.

Vice-presidential aspirant Felix Tuodolo has questioned the transparency surrounding the consultant engaged to handle the electronic voting system, insisting that the individual or firm should be publicly identified to dispel suspicion.

Similarly, engineer Charles Ambaowei, former Acting President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), criticised the role played by the outgoing INC president during the interactive session. He argued that the Electoral Committee (ELECO), not the incumbent leadership, should have presided over proceedings involving delegates and candidates.

Ambaowei also raised concerns about inclusivity in the planned electronic voting process,we are talking about delegates voting, he said we must consider that not every delegate in the Ijaw nation may have the opportunity to vote effectively. Some may be illiterate or not conversant with electronic systems.

How will they be accommodated he further questioned the transparency of the delegate nomination process across the Western, eastern and central zones, urging the electoral committee to clarify how the consultant for the electronic voting system was procured.

“Was the consultant engaged by the electoral committee or by an individual non-l disclosure creates room for fear and suspicion,” he stated renowned journalist and activist Ibiba DonPedro also weighed in calling for integrity and principled leadership in steering the affairs of the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

“Everyone in the race is Ijaw, she said but this contest is not a test of who has been longest in the struggle for justice and resource control,it is not a fashion parade,it is about reclaiming the dignity and direction of the Ijaw people.”

She warned against reducing the INC presidency to a platform for personal gain

anyone who wants to make money should engage in legitimate business,the INC presidency and other offices are too important to be reduced to a circus, as we have seen over the past decade,” she added.

Meanwhile, an anonymous stakeholder alleged a plot to hand over power to preferred candidates, claiming that the electoral committee, chaired by Justice Tabai (Rtd), is frequently unavailable and may have been compromised.

The source further alleged that delegate nominations in some zones lacked consultation, citing claims that the E

eastern zone chairman single handedly nominated 100 delegates based on a predetermined list.

As the election date approaches, calls for transparency, fairness and credibility continue to grow,aany observers insist that only a process perceived as free and just will preserve the integrity of the INC and reflect the true will of the Ijaw people as aspirants prepare to test their popularity at the polls.