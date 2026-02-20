Rivers’ Assembly halts impeachment move against Fubara, deputy, to withdraw all court cases against Gov

.As Bode George condemns FG over exclusion of PDP, ADC, LP from Rivers’ by-election

In a significant development that appears to de-escalate the long-running political crisis in Rivers State, the State House of Assembly has announced that it has halted the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu.

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu had been at daggerdrawn with the state Assembly for over two years, a situation that drastically affected governance in the state, leading to suspension of the governor, his deputy and the assembly and declaration of State of emergency in the state for six months.

Following the prolonged political crisis, the Assembly early January 2026, commenced impeachment proceedings against the Governor and his deputy for the third time, over alleged gross misconduct, including allegations related to budgetary impropriety, unauthorized expenditures, failure to present the 2026 appropriation bill on time, and withholding statutory allocations to the legislature.

The move caused tension in the state, followed by several legal battles, with a Rivers State High Court sitting in Oyigbo on January 16, 2026 issued an interim injunction restraining the Assembly, its Speaker (Martins Amaewhule), the clerk, and the Chief Judge from proceeding with or acting on the impeachment notice. This court order effectively paused key steps, such as the constitution of a seven-member investigative panel to investigate the governor and his deputy.

Subsequent court developments included indefinite adjournment of related suits filed by Governor Fubara and Deputy Odu challenging the impeachment, among others, while the Assembly had repeatedly insisted it would push ahead despite court orders.

However, the Speaker of the Assembly, Martin Amaewhule during plenary on Thursday, 19th February, 2026, announced that the House has halted the impeachment proceedings against the Governor and his deputy.

Amaewhule also informed the House that all court cases filed by the governor, his deputy and the Rivers State House of Assembly has been withdrawn.

He said the decision of the Assembly to halt the impeachment proceedings followed the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, amidst political negotiations, and recent reconciliation efforts involving key stakeholders including the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The lawmakers also expressed expectations that the governor and his deputy would henceforth act in line with the Constitution and not to violate it by their actions.

In another development, Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has described the exclusion of the PDP, African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Labour Party (LP) from the Rivers State Assembly Bye-Election as tyranny of a despotic cabal desperate of rigging the 2027 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed that the three parties will not participate in the February 21 Rivers State House of Assembly bye-elections.

The decision was announced in Port Harcourt by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) who said only seven political parties met the requirements and were cleared for the poll.

But George, the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, declared that “INEC is only acting like a megaphone for a cabal in the Presidency desperate of returning to power in 2027.”

The octogenarian politician, statesman and military tactician said: “I strongly believe the question patriotic Nigerians should ask now is this. Is INEC now an arm of APC?

“We need to ask this question and, if need be, escalate this matter globally. How can INEC be disqualifying political parties this way? Is it because INEC wants APC to return to Aso Rock in 2027? Did Adolf Hitler even behave this way from 1933 to 1945 in Germany? What exactly is going on in this country?

“The APC-led Federal Government appears preoccupied with political positioning ahead of 2027, even if it means weakening institutions, suffocating the opposition and shamelessly using state agencies to perpetrate these undemocratic acts.

“A recent example was the invasion and sealing of our national headquarters in Abuja without any court order.

“All our congresses from wards to local governments and states, including the convention were done legally. So, who invited the police to invade our headquarters? Who instructed INEC to disqualify our party from participating in various elections coming up? Is the APC-led Federal Government turning Nigeria into a one party state, ahead of the next general elections in 2027?

“It will be painful if those taking these undemocratic decisions, through their actions, will reenact what happened in 1962 in Nigeria. That was about 64 years ago. Some of these characters in INEC were not born then, so they don’t know that they are playing with fire.

“What happened between 1962 and 1966 has painfully taught us that seemingly small political infractions, when ignored, can snowball into national disasters.

The powers-that-be then thought they were dealing with the opposition party. They didn’t know they were pulling apart this country and their devilish intentions eventually led to the collapse of the First Republic, which unfortunately dovetailed into the civil war between July 6, 1967 and January 15, 1970 when more than two million Nigerians were killed.

“As it is happening now, everything was done then to silence the opposition. The Leader of opposition, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, was placed under house arrest and eventually jailed in 1963.

“Everything was done to destroy democracy.

All the Federal and Regional elections were shamelessly rigged, leading to ‘Operation Wetie’ where people were killed and their houses burnt.

In 1965, the Prime Minister was asked what he was doing about the crisis in the Western Region and he said as far as he was concerned, there was no crisis. Painfully, in 1966, the Prime Minister and the First Republic became history.

“The same scenario is playing itself out today with the way the APC-led Federal Government is trying to destroy opposition parties.

“Rather than strengthening our democratic institutions, these APC actors are lowering standards, sidelining critical reasoning and placing personal ambition over national interest.

“As a life member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), I maintain without ambiguity that nobody can destroy our party. Nobody.

“It is disheartening that Nigeria is precariously and dangerously staggering on the path of self-destruction because those in charge today have closed their ears to reasoning and deliberately coming out with actions capable of disintegrating the country.

“Governors and lawmakers are being threatened to join APC yet, the party is still afraid of 2027.

“There is a divine reason the Christian Lenten Period and Muslim Ramadan started simultaneously on Wednesday. It is a time dedicated for God to hear and answer the heartfelt cries of humanity. God is already telling us something: that time is going and if we must salvage Nigeria, the time is now.

“Lent and Ramadan period is an opportunity for those in authority to have a rethink now because God is greater than anybody and everybody, and there is nobody HE created that HE cannot handle.

“I speak from experience, and from a sincere desire to preserve the unity and future of our country.

“Those who wielded power yesterday, where are they today? Let this serve as a solemn warning: Enough is enough. This country belongs to all of us.

“Power is not eternal, and every leader must govern with that humility in mind.

“For the sake of our democracy, our history, and our children, the time to act responsibly is now. Nigeria cannot afford another avoidable political collapse.”

