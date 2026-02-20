Revealer Online publisher’s mother-in-law for burial April 1

The family of Frank Ukim of Uyo Clan in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has announced the death of their wife, mother, and grandmother, Mrs Arit Frank Ukim. She will be buried on April 1, 2026.

Mama was celebrated for her deep Christian faith and lifelong devotion to service. Until her passing, she was a committed member of the Quo Iboe Church Nigeria, where she actively participated in the women’s group and other church activities. Her dedication to spiritual growth and community support earned her admiration within the congregation.

Described by relatives as a woman of humility, compassion and quiet strength, she was a pillar within her family and faith community. She devoted her life to nurturing her children and grandchildren, instilling in them enduring values of faith, discipline and love.

According to burial arrangements released by the family, obsequies will be held at St George’s Primary School, Aka Junction, Uyo. She will thereafter be interred at her husband’s residence at No. 6, Kelvin Lane, Uyo, on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

Her passing has drawn tributes from family members, friends and church associates, who remember her as a devoted mother, grandmother and committed Christian whose life was marked by service and grace. Mrs Arit Frank Ukim was survived by her children and grandchildren, who continue to cherish the legacy of faith and love she leaves behind.