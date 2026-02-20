Police Service Commission PSC Promotes AIG Fayoade to Deputy Inspector-General of Police

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Police Service Commission PSC has approved the promotion of AIG Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

The decision, according to the Commission’s Spokesman Torty Njoku Kalu was reached on Friday, 20th February 2026, following his exceptional performance in the Commission’s written examination and oral interview.

DIG Fayoade, who began his career in 1992, brings over three decades of distinguished service to his new role.

Until his promotion, he served as the AIG in charge of Zone 2 Command, Lagos, where he was widely praised for his community policing initiatives and strategic operations, including the dismantling of the notorious “Billionaires” Kidnapping Gang in Lagos.

His career is decorated with numerous international and national accolades, including the 2024 Crime Buster of the Year for West and Central Africa; multiple Best Police Station in Africa awards (Nairobi/Kenya); Best Divisional Police Officer in West Africa (Johannesburg and Dubai), and the International Security Award from ISSO-SEC Switzerland and HSIIS United Kingdom.

The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd) charged the new DIG to view his promotion as a call to greater responsibility.

He expressed confidence that DIG Fayoade’s expertise in technology-driven policing and stakeholder partnership will significantly strengthen the nation’s security architecture.

The Police Service Commission is the statutory oversight body for the Nigeria Police Force, mandated to appoint, promote, and exercise disciplinary control over all police officers (excluding the Inspector-General), and is also tasked with formulating policies and guidelines to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the Force.

