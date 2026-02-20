Police elevates 228 Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents in Bayelsa Command

ELIZABETH VINCENT,Yenagoa

The Nigeria police force has promoted 228 officers in the Bayelsa state command from the rank of Inspector to assistant superintendent of Police (ASP), marking a significant milestone in the command’s personnel advancement.

Speaking at the formal decoration ceremony held at the state officers’ mess in Yenagoa, the commissioner of police, Bayelsa state command, Daniel Iyamah Edobor, disclosed that the 228 newly elevated officers are part of the 26,000 Inspectors recently promoted nationwide by the Force Headquarters.

The commissioner charged the newly promoted ASPs to view their elevation as both an honour and a call to greater responsibility,

to whom much is given much is expected, he stated,promotion comes with increased responsibility if you desire confirmation and further advancement, you must be prepared to put in more work.”

He urged officers of the Command to treat the promotion exercise as a challenge to uphold professionalism and integrity, warning against acts of indiscipline, corruption, extortion, and violations of citizens’ rights.

“You must obey lawful orders and directives, respect human rights, and avoid any conduct that undermines the rules and standards of the Nigeria Police Force, he cautioned, be civil in your dealings with the public and shun corruption and extortion.”

Responding on behalf of the newly promoted officers, ASP Gabriel Yenegue expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Nigeria police force and the Bayelsa state command for the opportunity, he assured that the promoted officers would rededicate themselves to upholding law and order in the state.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2