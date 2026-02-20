Osun Govt not paying attention to job creation, UK-based economist faults Adeleke

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

An economist with the United Kingdom Defence & Security Industry, Dr Dipo Awojide, has faulted Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke for not paying maximum attention to investment promotion and job creation in the state.

He further raised concerns over what he described as a weak investment promotion framework and inadequate support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Osun State.

Awojide, an indigene of Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State, in a statement, argued that with deliberate policies, stronger institutions and targeted funding for innovation, skills development and entrepreneurship, the Osun State Government could position itself as a catalyst for investment to create sustainable jobs for its youthful population.

The UK-based Nigerian who is a Chartered leading Management Consultant, said “the Osun State Government is not paying maximum attention to investment promotion and job creation across the state. Why are several sectors moving at such a slow pace, and others completely static?”

According to him, “Over the years, I have followed the policies and programmes in other states across Nigeria. Infact, I have been an active participant, delivering speeches and trainings in Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Abuja, Nasarawa, and Enugu.

“For every Osun citizen, we begin to appreciate what we are missing. The under-listed states have established agencies tasked with attracting meaningful investment as well as creating decent jobs for the populace.

“Other states have Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Edo State Skills Development Agency, Nasarawa Investment & Development Agency (NASIDA), Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (EKDIPA), Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), Enugu State SME Centre, Ogun ICT/Tech Hub and Ekiti State ICT/MSME Hub.”

He added that the agencies are playing active roles in driving positive outcomes for citizens in their states.

He said “I had urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to consider allocating significant funding towards agencies that will promote investment, MSMEs, and tourism, as such help to create jobs for our young citizens. Although there is an Osun Investment Promotion Agency working closely with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry their performance has been below par and this could be attributed to the lack of political will and the seriousness required to move the needle.”

He however, advocated for policies and programmes that significantly promote, attract investment, reduce barriers for young entrepreneurs, Large‑scale investment in digital skills, significant partnerships with private sector players to deliver training and mentorship in tech, agriculture, and the creative industries with access to finance and startup capital.

