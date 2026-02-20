NUJ-FCT, NDPC seal data shield pact to fortify Journalists against cyber threats

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

In a bold move to shield journalists against escalating digital dangers, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC).

The pact was sealed during a high-level courtesy visit on Wednesday by the NUJ led by its Chairman, Comrade Grace Ike to the leadership of NDPC.

The delegation, sought the Commission’s support in training journalists on data protection to strengthen ethical reporting and safeguard public trust.

“In today’s world, data is power. Data shapes narratives. Data drives governance. Data influences elections. Data can build trust and it can also destroy reputations.

“As journalists, we sit at the intersection of information and public trust. Every day, we collect data, process data, interpret data, publish data, and sometimes even protect sensitive data,” Ike stated.

She noted that the digital ecosystem is evolving rapidly, with cyber threats increasing, digital surveillance becoming more sophisticated, and misinformation spreading faster than verification.

“This is why our visit today is strategic. We are here to seek partnership—specifically in the area of capacity building and training for journalists within the FCT and beyond.

We believe journalists must be fully conversant with Nigeria’s data protection laws and policies, equipped to handle personal and sensitive data responsibly.

They should be trained to prevent digital breaches and cyber infiltration, and empowered to protect their devices, sources, and newsroom systems from digital attacks.”

Comrade Ike stressed that a journalist who does not understand data protection in this era is vulnerable, and a vulnerable journalist weakens democracy.

“The media must not only report on data protection compliance; we must embody it.”

She emphasized that the engagement would bring journalists up to speed with Nigeria’s data policy framework, provide practical guidance on lawful data handling, expose journalists to digital security best practices and strengthen resilience against cyber threats targeting media institutions

Comrade Ike commended the NDPC under the leadership of Dr. Olatunji for its strides in data governance and privacy protection.

She reiterated that well-equipped journalists would better understand how to report responsibly without breaching privacy rights.

In his remarks, the National Commissioner/CEO of the NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, commended the FCT Council for the initiative, noting that the Commission’s mandate thrives on awareness creation.

He highlighted recent strategic engagements with journalists in Lagos and Abuja during National Privacy Week, stating that beyond promoting compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, the NUJ can also help showcase career opportunities within the data protection ecosystem.

On behalf of the Commission, Dr. Olatunji pledged to organize a one-day induction training for the FCT Council.

He also offered free Virtual Privacy Academy (VPA) vouchers and slots in the certification programme as part of a broader strategic collaboration.

“Media is the Fourth Estate, and awareness is never too much,” he said, referencing ongoing legislative efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s data protection framework.

Since 2019, the NDPC has generated ₦16.2 billion in revenue—₦7.2 billion remitted to the Federal Government—hosted delegations from eight nations, and led large-scale Global Privacy Week trainings in Lagos.

“We’re ready to leave a legacy,” Olatunji pledged, adding that follow-up meetings would be held to develop a blueprint for rural penetration and expanded awareness.

This pact promises empowered reporters, stronger data governance, and a safer digital Nigeria, where responsible journalism can thrive without fear of cyber threats.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2