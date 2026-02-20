Livestock Ministry to collaborate with military on food security

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL G. C., Abuja

Livestock Development has pledged collaboration with the Nigerian Armed Forces to drive large-scale livestock production, strengthen food security, and support rural economic growth across Nigeria.

The Honourable Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, disclosed this on Wednesday, 18th February 2026, in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the Defence Holding Company Limited.

He stated that the collaboration will begin with joint technical assessments of military farm formations nationwide to evaluate existing livestock operations, identify capacity gaps, and deploy targeted government support to boost productivity and self-sufficiency within military establishments.

“We will visit your farm formations, assess what is on ground and work with you to close the gaps. Our goal is to ensure proper standards, align with national food security objectives, and enable the Armed Forces progressively produce their own food while contributing to national supply,” the Minister said.

Maiha emphasised that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s priorities of food sovereignty, job creation, and community stabilisation.

He further revealed that the Ministry has developed an integrated grazing reserve model, beginning with Wase, Plateau State, featuring internal road networks, residential settlements, schools, veterinary clinics, dams, and dedicated crop and pasture production zones designed to support modern ranching systems.

Earlier, the Group Managing Director of Defence Holding Company Limited, Air Vice Marshal Anthony Ndace, explained that the organisation coordinates commercial and agricultural ventures of the Armed Forces and is expanding non-kinetic interventions such as livestock farming to promote food security, reduce insecurity, and support community reintegration.

He requested technical collaboration from the Ministry for the development of approximately 1,000 hectares of livestock and agricultural facilities in Wase, Plateau State.

The partnership is expected to create a replicable model integrating security institutions into national agricultural production and rural development frameworks.

