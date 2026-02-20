Labour leaders hail Mbah after consultations

…Excited by new welfare packages for workers

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Labour leaders in Enugu State have applauded Governor Peter Mbah following what they described as a productive and solution-driven consultative meeting, expressing excitement over a new welfare package for workers and retirees.

The commendation came after a strategic engagement between the governor and the leadership of organised labour at the Government House, Enugu, which ended on an emotional note as union leaders spontaneously broke into songs in praise of the administration.

Addressing Government House correspondents, the Head of Service, Dr. Godwin Anigbo, described the meeting as a major step in consolidating the mutually beneficial relationship between the government and the workforce.

“We just came out of a strategic engagement between the government of Enugu State and the leadership of organised labour.

His Excellency, in a very pragmatic manner, approved all their requests, which bordered on workers’ welfare and creating an enabling environment for productivity,” he said.

Anigbo disclosed that the governor directed an immediate review of consequential adjustments arising from the new minimum wage and reaffirmed sustained investments in manpower development.

He further revealed that the administration is upgrading the Staff Development Centre into a full-fledged Public Service Training Institute, the first of its kind in Nigeria, as part of efforts to strengthen the capacity of the state workforce.

On infrastructure and workplace environment, the Head of Service confirmed that the governor approved the completion of Wing C of the New State Secretariat and the renovation of Blocks A and B.

He added that the 2026 fiscal framework reflects the administration’s strong pro-worker posture, with N32 billion specifically earmarked for the payment of pensions and gratuities, including inherited liabilities.

“These are some of the things that informed the excitement expressed by organised labour.

In Enugu, we enjoy industrial harmony because of the mutually beneficial relationship between government and workers,” he stated.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Enugu State Chapter, Comrade Fabian Nwigbo, described the meeting as unprecedented in both tone and outcome, noting that labour leaders left with concrete commitments and timelines.

“All the requests we placed before him, he agreed to address them and gave timelines.

We have never had it this rosy, not just coming to talk to the governor, but going home with solutions,” he said.

Nwigbo singled out the approval of a N32,000 minimum pension as a landmark decision that would immediately improve the lives of retirees.

“Someone who has been receiving less than a thousand naira will immediately begin to receive N32,000 as minimum pension. His Excellency’s words are his bond,” he added.

He also recalled that pension arrears were cleared within two months of the governor’s assumption of office, while gratuities have now been institutionalised within the state’s annual budget.

The labour leader further linked improved worker morale to concrete governance outcomes, including the end of the Monday sit-at-home and improved workplace productivity.

“We are already reciprocating his efforts. Workers came out when he directed that work should resume on Mondays, and we will continue to support him,” he said, hinting at plans by workers to formally express appreciation to the governor.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Enugu State, Comrade Ejikeme Akaeme, said the spontaneous songs rendered after the meeting reflected genuine satisfaction among labour leaders.

“The song you heard was spontaneous. It radiated the joy and satisfaction we got. We thought it would be a brief meeting, but

the governor took his time and rekindled our faith and hope,” he said.

Akaeme noted that while labour’s demands were extensive, the governor addressed key issues affecting both active workers and pensioners, including consequential adjustments and retirement benefits.

“One thing I know about our governor is that he says little, but whatever he says , he does it. He gave approvals immediately, especially on issues affecting pensioners and gratuities,” he added.

He also observed that visible development across sectors had boosted workers’ confidence and productivity, noting that improved welfare and prompt salary payments have restored pride in public service.

“Workers are no longer coerced to go to work. They are motivated because they see the impact of governance. To whom much is given, much is expected, and the workers will do more,” he said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2