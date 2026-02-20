Jubilations in Edo as Gov Okpebholo inspects Ramat Park Flyover in Benin

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

There was wild jubilation at Ikpoba Hill in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area as residents trooped out in large numbers to welcome Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, during an unscheduled inspection of the Ramat Park flyover project, now about 90 per cent completed.

The atmosphere was carnival-like as market women, traders, motorists, residents and business owners cheered and sang in appreciation of what many described as a landmark infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic gridlock along the busy axis.

Beaming with smiles, Governor Okpebholo acknowledged the cheers and thanked the people for their support, noting that the flyover is part of his administration’s commitment to delivering on campaign promises and improving road infrastructure in Edo State.

Speaking with journalists after the tour, Okpebholo expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work done by the contractor.

“The work is progressing well and we are satisfied with the quality and speed so far. About 10 per cent of the project is left. In the next one or two months, it should be fully completed,” he said.

“We are doing our best for Edo people. The contractor is meeting our expectations in terms of quality and delivery. We will continue to ensure that every project executed meets the required standard.”

He acknowledged the temporary traffic challenges caused by the ongoing construction but commended residents for their patience and support.

“Despite the gridlock due to construction, Edo people have remained supportive. They are happy because they can see the impact of what we are doing. This is a project many have not seen before in the state,” he added.

Governor Okpebholo also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting Edo State’s development efforts.

“We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support. The resources we are deploying for this and other projects are made possible through that support. Edo State is achieving a lot,” he said.

Some residents who spoke during the visit praised the governor for embarking on what they described as people-focused projects.

A trader, Josephine Isaac, said the flyover is a major relief for business owners and commuters in the area.

“We have not seen anything like this before. This administration has shown that the people are the priority. We appreciate the governor’s good work,” she said.

Similarly, a commercial driver along the Ikpoba Hill route, Mr. Frank Ojekata, said the project would permanently address the long-standing traffic congestion in the area.

“With this flyover, the traffic problem we have suffered for years will be reduced. This is a legacy project,” he said.

The Ramat Park flyover, when completed, is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and boost economic activities around Ikpoba Hill and adjoining communities in Benin City.

The governor was accompanied on the inspection by the Special Adviser on Projects Implementation and Monitoring, Engr. Phoebe Williams-Bello; APC State Deputy Chairman, Sylvester Aigboboh; APC Edo Central Senatorial Leader, Gen. Cecil Esekhagbe (rtd); and other top government officials.

