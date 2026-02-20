How APC lost Nov. 2025 Anambra Governorship polls and how Peter Obi might defeat Tinubu in 2027 – Mazi Njemjika Mazi Godwin O.C.

Nkemjika is a seasoned broadcaster, politician and an APC chieftain.

Mazi Nkemjika, the Anambra State former Chairman of defunct NDLP in this interview with our Correspondent, AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE speaks on Soludo, Ukachukwu, Ekwunife ,sit- at- home, Tinubu and Peter Obi’s chances in 2027, business and economy among other issues. Excerpts

As APC chieftain, how do you look at the November 8,, 2025 governorship election in Anambra in which your party, APC lost to APGA?,

APGA victory in the last gubernatorial election in Anambra was a consequence of Late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s demise.

That victory of APGA and Soludo in the election was allegedly a sell out .It was a sell out to APGA. APC was sold out.

To replace late Ubah, APC chose Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, otherwise known as Ikukuoma, “the Revitalizing Breeze”, and Senator Uche Ekwunife as his running mate.

Uche Ekwunife is a dogged, down-to-earth, strong politician with grass roots mobilization acumen.

She is a grassroots mobilizer unlike Ukachukwu. Had it been that Ukachukwu lived up to expectation like Ekwunife his running mate, APC would have won the election despite the Abuja Decision.

But Ukachukwu, Ikukuoma failed everybody.

What actually transpired? APC has the Federal might and power to win in the November 8 , 2025 election. What really happened? Tell our readers.

Real reason APC lost the Anambra guber election was the Abuja Decision which happened when Soludo allegedly packaged money to Abuja.

Then Tinubu invited the aspirants to Abuja.

IIkukuoma didn’t inform his followers about what happened, So, he became lukewarm.

By so doing he , in the process, betrayed us. So, we went to the battle field hopelessly.

What do you mean by, ‘Soludo packaged money’ to Abuja?:

The aspirants were all eager to win the election. IIkukuoma was eager, George Muoghalu of LP among others were eager to see that their parties won the election.

Seeing what lay ahead, Soludo then went to Abuja where he met APC powers-that-be and begged them.

That was why the candidates were invited. Then Abuja’ forced the candidates to bow.

By Abuja I mean the powers-that-be . So, it was Abuja that gave the win to Soludo.

APGA is strong in Anambra. How did you arrive at this conclusion alleging that it was ‘Abuja’ that gave the election victory to Soludo?

I am an insider! I am a politician.You are not a politician! You are a journalist. I know what happened. Abuja allegedly foisted Soludo on Anambra!

Nigeria will face another presidential election in 2027. Take a look at Tinubu and Peter Obi’s chances in that election. What do you foresee?

If Peter Obi who failed to win the Presidential election in 2023, according to INEC, can correct his mistakes before the election, Tinubu won’t win.

Peter Obi needs to have structure in all the wards in the federation and bring out money to do his political business.

According to Abraham Lincoln, a former USA President, it takes three things to win an election – the first thing is money, the second, money, the third , money.

Secondly, Peter Obi can’t defeat Bola Tinubu in that election while jumping from one party to another without a structure to achieve his ambition.

He jumped from APGA to PDP. From PDP he moved to LP. Now he has joined ADC. LP and ADC don’t have grassroots structure to defeat APC in any election in Nigeria.

Peter Obi should stop listening to praise singers and sycophants. The era is gone when people think they can win election on personality and charismatic basis.

Looking at the alleged insecurity situation in Nigeria in relation to the coming 2027 Presidential election, what have you to say?

Truly speaking, people have lost confidence in government. The collaboration with USA to fight terrorists in Nigeria is welcome and should be done with sincerity to re-awaken confidence of the people in this APC led government .

People are losing confidence in this administration as their lives continue to be threatened by terrorists.

So the government should do something concerning the insecurity situation to enable people to come out to vote during the 2027 presidential election.

It is human beings that will vote not the dead. However, this doesn’t negate the fact that people would come out to vote. When money is involved people will come out to vote.

There might be voter apathy. And somebody must win irrespective of the number of voters.

Governor Soludo recently stepped hard on Onitsha Traders over the illegal sit-at-home imposed on the South East by the outlawed IPOB. What political implications do you see on this development ?

Governor Soludo was trying to fix things. The issue of sit-at-home is not a sign of good leadership.

It was imposed on the South East by Biafra State agitators in 2021.

I don’t see the governor’s action solving the problem.

Despite his actions, the issue still persists in places across the South East, including Anambra.

Everything is political. The agitators appear to enjoy the economic and political destruction amounting to millions of naira. The situation costs government and naturally, they want it discontinued.

What do you see as the possible solution to the issue of sit-at-home in the South East?

To me, I don’t see coercion and sealing of markets by the government anywhere in the South East as a possible solution to the problem.

People are scared they would be attacked or harassed when they come out to do business normally on Monday.

They are scared. They don’t have security operatives to guard them privately and individually. Nobody needs to be told that there is fear in the land.

There is distrust everywhere. Some think that the problem of sit-at-home has come to stay in the South east.

Some think the problem would fizzle out naturally while others say the diabolic, evil thing would come to an end, the day, the leader of the proscribed IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was in DSS detention and later sentenced to life imprisonment, is released.

