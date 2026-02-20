February 20, 2026
Fubara mourns as Sen. Barinada Mpigi dies at 64

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

by Peter Anayo02

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the sudden death of Barinada Mpigi, who represented Rivers South East Senatorial District in the Senate.

Fubara, in a tribute issued to journalists by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, on Thursday in Port Harcourt, described the late lawmaker as a brother, consummate politician and one of the leading lights in Rivers.

The Governor said that Mpigi’s death occurred at a critical time when his services was still needed by the people of the state.

Fubara prayed that God grant the deceased eternal rest.

The governor also commiserated with the immediate family of the late senator, the people of Rivers South East Senatorial District and the Senate.

He urged them to take solace in the fact that he lived a good life and made positive impact on the people.

Mpigi died at the age of 64, who until his death, was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Works.

 

