betPawa launches ₦28m nationwide 1v1 street football challenge

Nigeria’s online betting firm, betPawa Nigeria, has launched a nationwide one-on-one football contest to spotlight street talent and reward emerging players.

The Country Manager of Choplife Gaming, betPawa, revealed on Sunday in Lagos that the initiative, tagged betPawa1v1, celebrates Nigeria’s vibrant grassroots football culture.

“The competition will provide a platform for everyday ballers who often go unnoticed.

“Football is deeply rooted in Nigerian youth culture. betPawa1v1 gives everyday ballers the spotlight and backs talent with real rewards,” he said.

He said the organisers would blend football, music and creator culture, with weekly standout performances featured online to boost players’ visibility.

“The overall prize pool stands at ₦28 million, with the winner receiving ₦10 million, making it one of the biggest social-led football skill contests nationwide,” Omon stated.

Hosted by football content creator Mobike and amplified by music star Tekno, the competition will produce 32 finalists.

“The finalists will compete at a live grand finale under a formal framework to ensure fairness, safety and transparency,” he said.

Entries opened nationwide on Saturday, requiring participants to post short 1v1 videos on TikTok or Instagram using #betPawa1v1 and tagging official handles.

Omon said finalists would be unveiled in stages ahead of the live knockout tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that betPawa is among Africa’s fastest-growing sports betting and gaming brands, operating across several regulated markets on the continent.

The company adopts a mobile-first model focused on accessibility, swift payouts and sustained support for professional and grassroots sports ecosystems. (NAN)