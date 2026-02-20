Again, Cornerstone Insurance deepens CSR, unveils digital-first learning academy

Cornerstone Insurance Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost insurance companies has continued to expand the scope of its relevance in Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape beyond its core insurance business. The recent is the company’s launching of what it described as a digital-first learning and development platform designed to strengthen talent growth across the organisation.

It would be recalled that Cornerstone Insurance Plc recently partnered with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative to “Show Love with Insurance” by providing hot meals to 500 delighted students across three low-cost private schools in Agege, reinforcing its commitment to compassion and meaningful community impact. In the spirit of love and the Valentine season, the beneficiary schools were De Royal School and Al-Huda Schools, both in Papa Ashaffa, Agege, as well as Debby & Frank Schools in Morikaz, Agege.

This heartfelt initiative, part of the EduFood program, directly tackles the harsh realities many Nigerian families face by providing nutritious meals to pupils in underserved areas. The program is designed to curb school absenteeism, boost enrolment, enhance concentration and academic performance, and ease the daily financial burden on parents and caregivers who often struggle to put lunch on the table for their little ones.

The launch of the academy marks a significant milestone in Cornerstone Insurance long-term human capital development strategy, reinforcing its commitment to continuous learning, innovation, and sustainable performance.

The Cornerstone Academy is built as a hybrid learning ecosystem, combining digital learning platforms with purpose-built physical training infrastructure. While the digital learning environment is now live and fully operational, the upcoming launch of the physical academy facilities will further enhance in-person, hybrid, and experiential learning experiences.

The Human Capital team concluded the development of the Learning Management System in December 2025. The LMS, which serves as the academy’s virtual classroom, is now accessible to employees across the Group via

https://academy.cornerstone.com.ng/.

In addition, a dedicated mobile application has been developed and is ready for deployment, ensuring seamless access to learning resources anytime and anywhere. The academy is also supported by a fully functional website available at

https://app.cornerstone.com.ng/academy/index.html.

Together, these platforms provide a robust and user-friendly learning environment designed to support professional growth, leadership development, technical competence, and organisational excellence.

Speaking on the launch, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Mr. Stephen Alangbo, described the academy as a strategic investment in people and the future of the insurance industry.

“At Cornerstone, we believe that our people are our strongest advantage. The launch of the Cornerstone Academy represents our deliberate commitment to building a future-ready workforce equipped with the skills, mindset, and capabilities required in a fast-evolving financial services landscape.”

He added that “This academy goes beyond training. It is about nurturing talent, strengthening leadership, and embedding a culture of continuous learning that aligns with our long-term growth ambitions as a Group.”

The academy’s learning framework is structured around two strategic phases.

Short-Term Objectives

In the immediate phase, the Cornerstone Academy aims to:

Establish a systematic and structured learning framework for employees across all entities within the Cornerstone Group.

Ensure consistent capability development to directly support organisational performance, service excellence, and the delivery of strategic business objectives.

Through curetted courses, virtual classrooms, assessments, and learning pathways, employees are empowered to build relevant competencies aligned with their roles and career progression.

Long-Term Vision

Over the long term, the academy is positioned to evolve into a leading centre of learning and knowledge for the insurance and financial services sector.

Its broader objectives include;becoming a recognised training and knowledge hub for insurance professionals and financial services practitioners in Nigeria and across Africa, driving industry-wide capacity building through professional development programmes, certifications, and partnerships and promoting thought leadership, innovation, and best practices that support the growth and credibility of the insurance industry.

According to Mr. Alangbo, “our vision is for the Cornerstone Academy to grow beyond our organisation and contribute meaningfully to the development of the insurance ecosystem. We see it as a platform for shaping industry talent, strengthening professionalism, and advancing Africa’s financial services capacity.”

The forthcoming physical training infrastructure will complement the digital platform by providing modern learning spaces designed for workshops, leadership labs, simulations, and collaborative learning experiences. This blended approach ensures flexibility while preserving the value of face-to-face engagement and experiential development.

With the launch of the Cornerstone Academy, the company reinforces its position as a people-focused organisation committed to excellence, innovation, and long-term value creation.