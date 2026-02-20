28 ships laden with petroleum products, other commodities to storm Lagos ports

No fewer than 28 ships laden with petroleum products, commodities and other goods are expected to arrive at Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Lekki Deep Sea ports in Lagos from Feb. 19 to Feb. 28.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

NPA explained that 20 of the expected ships were carrying containers of different goods, while the other eight ships had crude oil, diesel, blended stock, aviation fuel, general cargos.

The document noted that 12 ships and tanker vessels had arrived at the three ports, waiting to berth with bulk urea, aviation fuel, bulk wheat, general cargoes, containers and petrol.

NPA also said that 18 ships are currently discharging general cargoes, bulk pallets, bulk urea, bulk gypsum, diesel, raw crude oil, bulk wheat, bulk gypsum and trucks

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2