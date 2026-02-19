Tragedy in Enugu as 11 persons die when giant tree fell on two vehicles  along 9th Mile-old Nsukka Rd

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the dead of 11 persons in a road mishap where a gigantic tree fall on two vehicles on 9th Mile-Old Nsukka Road.

The Sector Commander of FRSC Enugu State Command, Mr Franklin Agbakoba, gave the confirmation on Wednesday in Enugu.

Agbakoba said that the road mishap happened at about 9:20p.m. on Tuesday precises at the Awhum Market in Awhum community axis of the road.

He said that the mishap involved a commercial Toyota Hiace Bus; a commercial Toyota Sienna car and the fallen gigantic tree.

According to him, the unfortunate incident of the falling of the gigantic tree was occasioned by a heavy rain.

He said, “The road mishap involved 13 persons in total, which included: 11 female and two male.

“Unfortunately, 11 lives was lost at the spot, which included: 10 female and one male; even before 17 minutes response time on which the FRSC night rescue team navigated the terrain to the spot.”

Agbakoba, who is a Core Commander with the FRSC, noted that the commercial Toyota Hiace bus stopped for passengers to alight when the tree fell on it.

“The Sector Commander said that the FRSC night rescue team had deposited the dead victims at the Ekochin Hospital Morgue, 9th Mile Corner near Enugu.

“While the villagers obliged with their Mythco Chainsaw to cut the fallen tree.

“Subsequently, the Enugu State Traffic Management Agency (ESTMA) Heavy Duty Tow Truck was activated to the crash scene and pulled away the heavy tree branches blocking traffic flow.

“The road was later opened and free traffic flow restored,” he added.