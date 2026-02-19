Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, others urge Nigerians to embrace virtues of Lent, Ramadan as Muslims, Christians begin fasting same day

. Say rare convergence of fasting periods signals shared values

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm greetings to Christians and Muslims in Nigeria as they embark on the solemn occasions of Lent and Ramadan, which coincidentally begin on the same day this year.

In a message, President Tinubu noted that the convergence of the two holy periods serves as a reminder of the shared values and unity among Nigerians, emphasizing that both faiths are built on principles of devotion, sacrifice, and communal love.

The President urged Nigerians to use the periods of Lent and Ramadan to promote peace, unity, and stability, and to pray for the nation’s progress and security. He encouraged citizens to live by the teachings of their faiths, promoting good neighborliness and honorable conduct towards God and fellow humans.

“Lent and Ramadan are opportunities for spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and service to humanity,” President Tinubu said. “Let us embody the values of our faiths and work towards a more harmonious and prosperous Nigeria.”

The President prayed that the lessons and blessings of these sacred seasons would abide with Nigerians always, guiding them towards a brighter future for the nation

Similarly Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has extended warm greetings to Christians and Muslims in Nigeria as they commence the Lent season and Ramadan, respectively.

In a statement, Atiku, who is also the Waziri Adamawa, acknowledged the announcement of the sighting of the moon by the Sultan of Sokoto, marking the beginning of Ramadan. He urged Muslims to use the holy month as an opportunity to engage in good deeds, piety, worship, and sacrifice.

Atiku noted that the coincidence of Lent and Ramadan beginning on the same day is a pleasant reminder of the shared values of sacrifice and compassion that underpin both faiths. He emphasized that the periods of fasting and reflection are opportunities to foster empathy and charity towards the poor and less privileged.

“I wish both Christians and Muslims a rewarding spiritual exercise,” Atiku said. “It is incumbent on the well-to-do in society to extend charity to those in need, and to promote a culture of compassion and generosity.”

Atiku’s message reflects the spirit of unity and shared values that characterizes Nigeria’s diverse faith communities. As Nigerians embark on these sacred periods, Atiku’s words serve as a reminder of the importance of kindness, empathy, and service to humanity

Also, The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has congratulated the Nigerian Muslim community and Christians on the commencement of both Ramadan and Lent.

Professor Yilwatda described the twin sacred seasons as “deeply significant periods of fasting, reflection, sacrifice, and spiritual renewal for Nigerians of both faiths.”

He noted that it is profoundly instructive, and richly symbolic, that Ramadan and Lent are beginning on the same day, describing the rare convergence of the two activities as a powerful message to the nation. According to him, “it is a divine reminder that Nigerians are one people, brothers and sisters bound by a shared destiny, regardless of religious affiliation, and that peaceful coexistence is not optional but essential to national progress and stability.”

Professor Yilwatda stressed that both Ramadan and Lent emphasised common values such as discipline, compassion, humility, love for one another, and service to humanity.

He urged Nigerians to allow these shared virtues to shape their daily interactions and strengthen the bonds between Muslims and Christians, leaving no room for suspicion, hatred, or division.

“At this critical moment in our national journey,” the APC Chairman said, “I call on all Nigerians to use this sacred period to pray fervently for our country and for the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as it undertakes far-reaching reforms aimed at stabilising and repositioning our economy and society.

“With sincere prayers, unity of purpose, patience, and collective sacrifice, these reforms will land safely and yield lasting solutions to our economic and social challenges.”

Yilwatda expressed optimism that the season would renew the people’s hope, deepen faith, and reinforce Nigeria’s collective commitment to peace, unity, and national development.

To the Muslim faithful, he said: “Ramadan Mubarak. Barka da Ramadan. E ku osu Ramadan, praying that Allah accepts their fasting, prayers, and acts of charity.”

Also, to the Christians, he wished them a fulfilling Lenten season, praying that the period draws them closer to God in faith, love, and selfless service.

Professor Yilwatda concluded by reaffirming that, together as one people under God, Nigeria will emerge stronger, more united, and more prosperous.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2