Tayo Folorunsho’s vision for a safer Nigeria takes center stage at you against crime festival

Abuja, Nigeria – The maiden edition of the You Against Crime – Schools Festival 2026 Grand Finale has concluded, marking a significant milestone in youth engagement and crime prevention efforts across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The event, held at the University of Abuja, brought together 78 secondary schools from the six Area Councils of Abuja, with the top six schools competing in the Grand Finale.

Winners Emerge

Tudunwada School, Bwari Tayo Folorunsho’stook the top spot, followed closely by The Golden Crest Royal in second place, and Government Secondary School, Kuje in third.

CULTURE, THE CURE FOR CRIME

The festival’s theme, “Culture, The Cure for Crime,” highlighted the importance of values, identity, mentorship, and positive engagement in preventing crime and shaping responsible citizenship among young people.

DISTINGUISHED GUEST SPEAKERS

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Chairman, Amnesty International, praised the initiative, saying, “This festival is a beacon of hope for our young people, promoting values and principles that can shape a brighter future for Nigeria.”

Aisha Mohammed, Head of Enlightenment & Re-orientation, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, emphasized the importance of mentorship, stating, “Empowering young people with the right guidance and opportunities is key to preventing crime and building a stronger nation.”

PARTNERSHIP AND SUPPORT

The 2026 Grand Finale Edition was proudly sponsored by Civicx Technology Ltd Int’l, reinforcing a shared commitment to youth empowerment and crime prevention through cultural reorientation and innovation.

Tayo Folorunsho, Host & Founder, You Against Crime International, addressing the media and appealed to government agencies to support initiatives like this, targeting young minds early.

You Against Crime International is a movement advocating cultural change as a long-term solution to crime. The organization remains committed to advancing youth development, civic responsibility, and nation-building across Nigeria.

