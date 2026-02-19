In a groundbreaking conversation, journalist Emmanuel sits down with Rev. Robert Caldwell Robertson III, the newly appointed Chief of Staff to the Executive Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA), H.E Lord Paul Duncan Billings Moser, to discuss the organization’s ambitious plans to revolutionize international finance and governance.

Rev. Robertson is a true Renaissance man of the 21st century, embodying the spirit of innovation, spiritual exploration, and social responsibility. Recognized by Peter Thiel as a young prodigy, he has built an impressive portfolio of ventures blending technology, mysticism, and humanitarianism. His non-profit, Aqua Planet, aims to feed all of Africa through 3D vertical ocean farming of kelp and mollusks, showcasing his commitment to innovative solutions for global

CAN YOU TELL US BRIEFLY ABOUT UKA?*

UKA is a catalyst for Global prosperity, dedicated to freeing the continent from foreign financial control and empowering its people. We’re building a cutting-edge, democratic monarchy and central banking system that rivals the Federal Reserve in technological sophistication.

HOW DID YOU GET INVOLVED WITH UKA?*

I’ve been friends with the Executive Prime Minister of UKA, H.E Lord Paul Duncan Billings, for some time, and he extended an invitation to join the team. I’m thrilled to contribute my Silicon Valley expertise to drive UKA’s vision forward.

AS THE NEW CHIEF OF STAFF TO THE UKA, HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT YOUR ROLE?

Am so excited and i feel honored to support the Executive Prime Minister and the government. My focus is on equipping our team with the latest high-tech tools, ensuring we’re efficient, transparent, and effective in serving our citizens.

WHAT CHANGES CAN WE EXPECT FROM H.E LORD PAUL DUNCAN BILLINGS?*

Transparency and operational efficiency. The leadership of the Executive Prime Minister, Paul Duncan Billings will be a bullwork against embezlement and corruption within the UKA, working 7 days a week sometimes 15 hours a day to chart a better course for the UKA and remove individuals who will be collecting payments without working, or outright attempting to steal from the sovereign nation, we have chartered a much brighter course for the UKA and its citizens, an nation free of corruption and inefficiencies that plagued the outgoing old Prime Ministership

HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE THE LEADERSHIP OF EMPEROR SOLOMON WINNING?

Emperor Solomon Winning is a visionary leader who inspires innovation and collaboration. With his support, we’ve assembled a world-class team of global experts, and I’m proud to be part of this movement. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping UKA’s bright future.

As UKA continues to take shape, the citizens remain committed to transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric governance. With its bold vision and talented team, UKA is poised to redefine African prosperity and empowerment.

Background on Rev. Robert Caldwell Robertson III

A lifelong sailor and entrepreneur, Rev. Robertson’s journey began with founding a laser-engraving and fine woodworking business in high school. He has since built a portfolio of innovative ventures, including a revolutionary crowdfunding platform and a patent for the world’s first tap-to-pay card wallet. As Imperatorial Grand Master of the Worldwide Hermetic Order of Elus Coëns, he guides an esoteric order focused on angelology and Western mysticism. His leadership is rooted in his noble lineage, descending from abolitionist Elihu Burritt and royal lines including Robert the Bruce and the Muhammad Ali Pasha Dynasty.

