Okpebholo pledges inclusive governance, assures Owan People of fair representation

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and equitable development across the state, assuring citizens that no community will be sidelined under his watch.

The governor gave the assurance while receiving members of Owan Conscience, a socio-political group led by its Chairman, Hon. Richard Ofen-Imu, Esq., during a courtesy visit to Government House in Benin City.

Addressing the delegation, Okpebholo stressed that his administration remains firmly rooted in fairness, justice and due process, noting that every community in Edo State deserves to benefit from government policies and programmes.

He stated that decisions taken by his government would continue to reflect equity and the overall interest of the people.

“Edo State under my watch will continue to safeguard the interest of every locality as we march towards the realisation of a new Edo where citizens can live life to the fullest,” the governor said.

Okpebholo disclosed that he had carefully listened to the concerns raised by the group, particularly issues surrounding appointments into the Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University.

He assured the delegation that their requests would be examined in line with the law.

“I have taken note of your appeal, especially regarding the Governing Council of AAU and other grey areas.

We will look at your requests within the ambit of the law to ensure that the interest of Owan people is adequately captured,” he added.

Describing Owan as his home, the governor reaffirmed his bond with the people and pledged continued support for their development aspirations.

“Owan is my home and I will continue to cherish the Owan people,” he concluded.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of Owan Conscience, Richard Ofen-Imu, congratulated the governor on his one-year anniversary in office and on his recognition as Governor of the Year 2025 in Education by the New Telegraph Newspaper.

He said the group was in Government House to express concerns affecting Owan people, particularly in the areas of political inclusion, civil service representation, the Governing Council of AAU and the Judicial Service Commission.

“We are here to congratulate you on your one year in office and to express some concerns regarding the Owan people.

We acknowledge and support the developmental strides of your administration,” Ofen-Imu said.

A member of the delegation, Sabina Idowu, commended the governor for his engagement with Owan people from the primary election period through the campaign and into his administration.

She noted that ongoing projects in Owan had strengthened the people’s confidence in the government.

“The projects currently ongoing in Owan have reassured us that we made the right choice.

As a people, we will continue to support your administration and stand by you to ensure that your promises to Edo people are fulfilled,” she said.

She, however, appealed to the governor to give further consideration to Owan’s interests in political appointments, noting concerns about representation within Edo North.

The meeting ended on a note of reassurance, with the governor reiterating his resolve to run a government anchored on inclusivity, fairness and balanced development across all parts of Edo State

