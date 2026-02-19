Okobi-Okeoghene, Monday return as Madugu invites 25 for Cameroon

Midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and forward Gift Monday have made a return to the Super Falcons squad as head coach Justine Madugu named a 25-player roster ahead of a friendly against Cameroon.

The 10-time Women’s African Cup of Nations champions will face the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a two-match friendly in Yaoundé on Feb. 28 and March 4.

Okobi-Okeoghene’s last recorded appearance for the country was at the 2022 WAFCON, while Monday was a surprise omission at the 2024 WAFCON played in 2025 in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and forwards Esther Okoronkwo and Chinwendu Ihezuo retained their spots.

England-based goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor received a first-time call-up, as Mexico-based defender Chidinma Okeke also returns to join the 10-time African champions.

Midfielder Precious Christopher, based in Tanzania, joins the group as a debutant, while defenders Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie, Oluwatosin Demehin and Ashley Plumptre are on the list.

Other midfielders, Halimatu Ayinde, Christy Ucheibe, Deborah Abiodun, Jennifer Echegini, and forwards Rinsola Babajide and Folashade Ijamilusi were also included.

A notable absence in the list is six-time CAF Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala.

The friendly is in preparation for the 13th WAFCON in Morocco from March 17 to April 3.

All semi-finalists of the tournament will gain automatic qualification to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Brazil.

SUPER FALCONS FOR FRIENDLY MATCHES VS CAMEROON:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England); Fatima Oloko (Abia Angels); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Olivia Wynn, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Sikiratu Isah (Bnot Netanya, Israel); Chidinma Okeke (Club America, Mexico)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Christian Lundstrom, Sweden); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Ottawa Rapids, Canada); Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Precious Christopher (Yanga Princess, Tanzania)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint Germain, France); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Gift Monday (Washington Spirit, USA); Joy Omewa (Nottingham Forest, England); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Omorinsola Babajide (AS Roma, Italy).

