National Security, Intelligence Agency 2026 Budget Defence held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

From left… Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Defence, Salisu Mohammed and Director General, the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, during the 2026 Budget Defence at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.
For a better society
_______________________________
Follow us across our platforms:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/
You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2