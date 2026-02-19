NAICOM receives Egyptian delegation, commits to international cooperation

Representatives from Egypt’s MISR non-life insurance group, led by the Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mohammed Maharaj, today met with the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin in Abuja to discuss opportunities arising from Nigeria’s newly enacted Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025 and the sector’s ongoing transformation agenda.

The delegation includes Ahmed Alkanhawy, Assistant CEO and Hossein Shaky of the Egypt Embassy in Nigeria, received a warm welcome from NAICOM leadership, who outlined the Commission’s mandate, recent reforms and goals to strengthen Nigeria’s insurance market in support of the country’s broader economic agenda.

Commenting on the visit, NAICOM emphasized its commitment to fostering collaboration with international partners to deepen market capacity and protect policyholders. Mr. Mohammed Maharaj expressed strong interest in Nigeria’s non-life and reinsurance opportunities and confirmed plans to meet industry stakeholders in Lagos to explore market entry and potential partnerships