Motorists kick as Delta rolls out plate-detect cameras

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

MOTORISTS across Delta State have criticised what they describe as “exorbitant fines” and a “lack of public sensitization” following the introduction of plate-detect cameras by the state Ministry of Transport.

The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system has reportedly been installed in Uvwie, Warri, Udu, Ughelli, Asaba and Sapele.

Authorities say the cameras capture offences such as speeding, expired vehicle particulars and other traffic violations.

However, several drivers argue that there are no visible speed limit signs on major roads including Airport Road, Okumagba Estate Roundabout, Deco Road and the Warri/Effurun-Sapele Road, where the cameras are said to be operational.

Many motorists claim they only became aware of alleged infractions when attempting to renew their vehicle documents.

One of the affected drivers, Mr Ese Yafugborhi, said he was fined ₦20,000 for an expired vehicle licence and ₦30,000 for a speed limit violation allegedly committed on 29 December 2025.

According to him, he was only notified on 17 February while renewing his vehicle papers at a licensing office in Warri.

“I’m very disappointed about the whole situation because I’m not aware of any law stating that if my vehicle particulars expire that I should not drive my vehicle.

Secondly, in this town there’s no indication of the speed limit, so I can’t remember even driving above the limit at all,” he said.

He added that on the day in question he had a flat tyre and was searching for a vulcaniser, insisting he could not have been speeding under such circumstances.

Another motorist, Tega, who said he was fined N50,000 in January for late renewal and speeding, described the policy as anti-people, citing poor road conditions and inadequate awareness campaigns.

A mechanic, Mr Patrick Urie, questioned the process of enforcement, arguing that motorists should not discover offences months after they were allegedly committed.

“It is very surprising for somebody to break a law and not know until you go for paper renewal months or a year later.

Now they are telling him that he broke a law — where he broke the law, nothing. There is no proof of it,” he said.

He called on the government to properly sensitise residents and ensure visible signage, adding that enforcement should not be limited to notifications during document renewal.

In a Facebook video announcing the initiative, the Commissioner for Transport, Mr Onoriode Agofure, explained that the system scans number plates and cross-checks them against a central database for offences including expired documents, speeding and running red lights.

He stated that once a violation is detected, notification calls and text messages would be sent directly to the offender’s registered phone number, directing them to a designated payment portal to settle fines promptly.

“Failure to clear outstanding fines may result in the inability to renew your vehicle particulars and could also lead to the vehicle being impounded by relevant enforcement agencies,” he warned.

Reacting to the Commissioner’s post, a Facebook user, Mr Oghenewarho Ojakovo, questioned the legal foundation of the state-run system, noting that the only centralised vehicle database in the country is managed by the Federal Road Safety Corps.

“So what exactly is the legal foundation for this state-level contraption? Is there an enabling law?” he asked, further querying the availability of a clear and accessible mechanism for motorists to challenge tickets issued under the system.

Similarly, Mr Kunle Edun (SAN), former National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, described the CCTV deployment as a welcome development but cautioned against potential constitutional breaches.

“An offence cannot be committed where it does not exist. In saner climes, speed limit signposts are installed in designated and strategic points for motorists to be aware because all roads do not have the same approved speed limit,” he said.

Edun argued that enforcement agencies must not act as investigator, prosecutor, judge and executor simultaneously, warning that such practices could violate motorists’ constitutional right to fair hearing.

He urged the state government to ensure proper sensitization, visible signage and adherence to due process.

Meanwhile, another Facebook user, Sucre Papii, alleged technical glitches in the system, claiming his number plate was flagged for an expired licence despite the document being valid.

“I had to visit their office and it was rectified. After that day my plate got detected again for the same reason,” he alleged.

As debate continues, motorists are calling for greater transparency, clearer legal backing and improved communication to ensure that technology-driven enforcement does not erode public trust.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2