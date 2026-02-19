House rent hike, a threat to students’ future –NANS

…issues 7 days ultimatum to institutions

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone-D has described the recent hikes in house rents at student communities across the southwest as a threat to the future of Nigerian students.

This is just as the student body issued a 7-day ultimatum to institutions to dialogue with student union governments to reduce the rents in the interest of the students.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday, the coordinator of the association, Adeyemo Josiah, stressed that the increment has rendered many students homeless, leaving them to sleep at lecture halls.

He further emphasized the need for states like Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo to emulate the Lagos State Government in enacting the Tenancy Bill of 2025.

He said, “across the Southwest, rent in student communities has become alarmingly high. In many cases, accommodation now rivals or exceeds tuition fees. Shylock landlords and their agents have been allowed to operate without checks, creating a market of pure exploitation. Our research has uncovered a deeply disturbing trend where students are forced to spend nearly half of their income on rent, a figure that is far above the globally accepted 30% benchmark for housing affordability.

“In student-dominated communities, a single room can now cost between N150,000 and N250,000, while self-contained apartments range from N350,000 to as high as N600,000 in places like Ondo, in Ibadan, furnished hostels near the University of Ibadan are being rented for as much as N1.3 million.

“The consequence is that students are becoming homeless, forced to sleep in lecture halls, or crammed into overcrowded, unsafe apartments, which negatively impacts their mental health, academic performance, and personal security.

“We condemn these exploitative rental practices and call on state governments and Houses of Assembly in Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo states to immediately follow the progressive example set by the Lagos State Government with its Tenancy Bill of 2025.”

He added that, “We hereby issue a seven-day notice of engagement, effective from today, February 18, 2026, to the management of affected institutions to open dialogue with student union governments in their respective institutions and review these increments in the interest of accessibility and fairness.”

